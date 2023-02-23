Precisely because cockfighting is so widespread in our state, the state’s voter-approved law to outlaw cockfighting in 2002 through State Question 687 is our state’s most important anti-cruelty law.

That’s why I’m so troubled by the two pro-cockfighting bills — Senate Bill 1006 and HB 2530 — introduced in the Legislature. Both seek to lessen cockfighting penalties to misdemeanor offenses through a county option.

I am a native of Comanche County, having grown up on a small-scale ranch outside of Lawton, where we raised and ate our own cattle and chickens and hunted and fished.

Rodeo was — and remains — one of our most cherished forms of entertainment, and for years we operated the Pool Arena in the Wichita Mountains for barrel racing and related sports. We continue to market and consume the cattle on our ranch, and we do so with pride as an appropriate, acceptable and humane use of animals.

It’s a rural lifestyle grounded on the idea of proper care and humane utilization of animals.

I left Comanche County for military service, becoming a colonel in the U.S. Army Medical Department, and I was lucky to be posted on Guam in 1995. I then served as commander of the U.S. Army Veterinary Command, a worldwide, tri-service command that showed me most of the world, including seeing the ugliness of cockfighting in various parts of the world.

I retired early to return to Guam to serve the last 17 years (2005-2022) as the territorial veterinarian, and there, too, I got a first-hand view of the cruelty, illegal gambling and money laundering that is built into the marrow of cockfighting.

In agriculture, we do not kill for entertainment; we do it for sustenance, and we do it humanely. When we hunt, we utilize the carcass, and we do our best to kill an animal with one shot.

Those of us who grew up farming and hunting understand animals. We honor the sacrifice of the animal, providing a good life and eventually a humane death for the animals.

At cockfights, animals are hacked to death for mere entertainment and bloodletting. Morally and legally, it is no different than dogfighting.

When I served as the territorial veterinarian, I saw a steady stream of fighting birds coming onto Guam. I provided the shipping records when animal welfare groups requested them, and the tabulation was 11,500 fighting birds shipped to Guam over the last five years, with Oklahoma cockfighters shipping more than 40% of them.

Cockfighters pack birds into small boxes and put them in the U.S. mail for a 10,000-mile, multi-leg journey without a kernel of corn or a drop of water. I refused to sign these import permits, but my superiors in the Department of Agriculture signed these import forms and abetted these crimes.

We had no commercial poultry or laying-hen industry on Guam. There is simply no other rationale for the shipment of very expensive adult roosters to our island but for cockfighting.

We know that the people on both ends of these transactions have been involved in the criminal practice of cockfighting.

I was so appalled by what I saw that I have agreed to work with Animal Wellness Action as its senior veterinarian to stop the cockfighting trade.

Frankly, I am embarrassed that my home state of Oklahoma is even having this debate. The people of Oklahoma settled it years ago. Lawbreakers should not be influencing lawmakers in this regard.

Should Oklahoma lawmakers weaken our state law, that maneuver will not make the actions of cockfighters legal. Federal law bans them from fighting birds or possessing animals for fighting in Oklahoma. That law also forbids transporting them to anyone in Oklahoma or Guam or Mexico or any other jurisdiction.

Those are all felony offenses, along with bringing children to their cockfights. State legislative relief will only require more robust attention to their animal crimes by our federal law enforcement agencies, from the FBI and DEA to Homeland Security Investigations.

The world has become more civilized over the centuries, and we have shed petty barbarisms. All animals deserve humane treatment. Neither dogs nor birds should be thrust into a pit in a fight to the death.

Col. Thomas Pool, DVM, MPH, DACVPM, is a graduate of Oklahoma State University's College of Veterinary Medicine and is senior veterinarian with Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy.

Editor's Note: The House Judiciary/Criminal Committee advanced HB 2530 by a 5-2 vote on Wednesday. It would lessen penalties for cockfighting from a felony to a misdemeanor by a county option vote.