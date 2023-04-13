Historic Route 66, the Mother Road, Main Street of America — by any name, no road embodies broader appeal, greater awareness or more nostalgia than Route 66.

The first federally designated highway, with terminus points in Chicago and Santa Monica, California, owes its existence to one man, Cyrus Stevens Avery, the Father of Route 66.

Avery was a Tulsa businessman involved in numerous local affairs, including serving on the boards of the Chamber of Commerce and AAA, and as a Tulsa County commissioner.

He was a visionary, having led the charge for a reliable source of drinking water to support the bustling oil town of Tulsa (Lake Spavinaw) and providing the land for Tulsa’s first airport (Tulsa Municipal Airport). Being at the nexus for the country’s first official interstate highway seemed natural for him.

In 1925, Avery was named to the U.S. Joint Board on Interstate Highways with the goal of developing a national highway system. It held regional meetings to designate and link existing roads and add new roads where necessary.

As board members considered possible routes for this first highway, Avery convinced the Joint Board on Interstate Highways that Oklahoma — Tulsa precisely — was the best place for the road to travel from Chicago before heading west to Santa Monica.

Why? Because motorists would have to cross the Arkansas River somewhere on their way to California, and it just so happened that Tulsa had a concrete-and-steel bridge built in 1917. It was the first in the nation to cross the Arkansas River.

That bridge, the former 11th Street Bridge, now the Cyrus Avery Route 66 Memorial Bridge, provided the safe way for motorists to travel from Chicago to Santa Monica. That is largely why Tulsa is the Capital of Route 66 and truly where East meets West.

Avery was also named to a five-person highway numbering committee with the goal of establishing a system of north-south highways ending in 1 or 5 and east-west highways ending in 0. Gov. William Fields of Kentucky opposed this new Chicago-Santa Monica highway because he wanted the highway to go through his state rather than Illinois.

A compromise was reached. Kentucky was awarded Highway 60, and Avery had to consider a new number for the Chicago-Santa Monica highway.

Route 66 and Route 62 were two possible alternate highway numbers, and Avery chose 66, which was really lucky for singer/songwriter Bobby Troup. Otherwise “Get Your Kicks on Route 66,” which he released in 1946, would never have been a hit.

As we head toward the Route 66 Centennial in 2026, one major effort remains: to designate the entire 2,448-mile route as a National Historic Trail through the National Parks Service. Several attempts were made in Congress in recent years, but we haven’t gotten across the finish line.

Our hope is that with our new federal Route 66 Centennial Commission, on which author, historian and the voice of the sheriff character in Disney Pixar’s “Cars” Michael Wallis, serves, we will be able to accomplish this centennial project.

This designation would open up additional federal funding to support the maintenance and promotion of this iconic road for decades to come.

Ken Busby is the executive director and CEO of the Route 66 Alliance and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.