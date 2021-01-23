Opinion: Law can be a weapon to fight dishonesty and preserve good

As a servant of the law it is my sworn duty to uphold our law in every aspect. It has been my experience, however, that some see the law as though it were a weapon — large or complex enough to be manipulated toward selfish ends.

In some instances that has been true. Discriminatory laws written by people solely designed to oppress others have created unnecessary scars on those who believed they had little if any hope to resist.

We are creatures blessed with the gift to desire freedom. We are also instilled with a soul which clearly understands fundamental morality — doing what is right versus doing what is wrong. Our great struggle is to find a balance where we are at liberty to pursue the things we desire while at the same time recognizing that another may be opposed to that pursuit.

Well-drafted laws — whether they be from our legislatures or from our courts — help us approximate that balance. That is why police officers have to inform arrested individuals of their rights if they desire to get a statement from them. It is also why tyrants can’t suppress the free expression of speech or religion.