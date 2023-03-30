“If a state passes an abortion ban with no exceptions to save the life of the pregnant woman, would the U.S. Supreme Court strike it down as an unconstitutional infringement on the pregnant woman’s rights?”

Since the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, I have posed this hypothetical to University of Tulsa law students in my reproductive rights classes, and the uniform answer is “likely not.”

In Dobbs, the Supreme Court explicitly reversed 50 years of precedent by holding that a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy was no longer a limited constitutional right (it was never an absolute right) but rather a matter of policy and politics. Without any federal constitutional backstop, states may criminalize abortion for any rational reason, including exceptionless abortion bans.

Just pause to consider the implications. In this state, a pregnant woman who becomes septic will be left to die as long as the fetus has a discernable heartbeat. Hypothetical dystopia? No. It is the lived reality in many restrictive states.

And it is reality in Oklahoma, as well. The flurry of abortion bans that state legislatures passed in their post-Dobbs euphoria contained exceptions that were so chillingly restrictive and vague as to effectively render most bans “exceptionless” in practice.

Three of the bans enacted in Oklahoma require that a pregnant woman face an imminently life-endangering “medical emergency” before a doctor can legally terminate a patient’s pregnancy.

Oklahoma’s bans are also silently ambiguous about whether physicians can exercise their professional judgement in making “medical emergency” determinations or whether the ultimate judgment rests with a hospital ethics panel or even a local prosecutor.

A local physician, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear of repercussions, recently shared a horrifying story of leaving a patient on the precipice of sepsis because a hospital ethics committee believed it could not sanction termination of the pregnancy while a fetus showed any sign of a heartbeat.

Dr. Dana Stone, of Lakeside Doctors in Oklahoma City, shared a similar story in her practice — a pregnant woman’s membranes ruptured prematurely, but the nonviable fetus still had a heartbeat. What ensued was a race against time involving repeated ultrasounds, mounting infection, and doctors, bootstrapped by law, passively waiting for the natural labor process to begin or signs of fetal heartbeat to disappear.

Fortunately, in both of these cases, the woman survived. Yet, Stone shared that “this is just torture for the patient, and it is torture for the doctor, as well.” Stone added that these medical situations are “just not all that rare.”

Gratefully, the Oklahoma Supreme Court in Oklahoma Call for Reproductive Justice v. Drummond shifted our on-the-ground reality on March 21 when it struck down an abortion ban enacted in 2022 because of its dangerously narrow exception.

In that decision, the Oklahoma Supreme Court held that “the Oklahoma Constitution creates an inherent right of a pregnant woman to terminate a pregnancy when necessary to preserve her life.” Although the court has yet to rule on two other laws that share a similar exception to that in the law just struck down, I am hopeful that those laws will also fall.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court commented on just how “extraordinary” Oklahoma’s abortion ban was: “(w)e know of no other law that requires one to wait until there is an actual medical emergency in order to receive treatment when the harmful condition is known or probable to occur in the future.”

Three justices poignantly added: “For some women, the draconian law which allows no exception, in the absence of a medical emergency to preserve the life of the mother, may be a death sentence.”

The Oklahoma Supreme Court then attempted to define this state constitutional right in a way that recognizes the importance of health care providers being able to exercise their professional judgement:

"(A) woman has an inherent right to choose to terminate her pregnancy if at any point in the pregnancy, the woman's physician has determined to a reasonable degree of medical certainty or probability that the continuation of the pregnancy will endanger the woman's life due to the pregnancy itself or due to a medical condition that the woman is either currently suffering from or likely to suffer from during the pregnancy. Absolute certainty is not required, however, mere possibility or speculation is insufficient."

This Oklahoma Supreme Court decision is important and modestly bold.

First, it recognizes that when a pregnant woman faces a “Sophie’s choice” involving her own life, she — not state legislators — should be the arbiter of that choice.

Second, it re-centers the patient-physician relationship as the key driver of these decisions and offers physicians added, albeit imperfect, guidance.

And, third, the Oklahoma Supreme Court recognizes that our Constitution, ratified and amended by Oklahomans — the people — over the past 116 years, creates individual rights independent of, and sometimes more robust than, those that the U.S. Supreme Court currently deems protected by the U.S. Constitution.

Some will be disappointed that the Oklahoma Supreme Court decision did not decide the broader question that this case presented — whether the Oklahoma Constitution grants women a fundamental right to an abortion. Yet, we must remember that for 50 years the anti-abortion movement intentionally and relentlessly chipped away at the fundamental right to an abortion in the courts, in the legislatures, in the media, and in the public’s hearts and minds.

Now it is our turn to rebuild. One step at a time. And this decision is an important one.

Janet Koven Levit is a professor of law at the University of Tulsa College of Law and a member of the Board of Directors for the Center for Reproductive Rights. Previously, she was interim president and provost at TU and dean of the College of Law.