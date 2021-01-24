Opinion: Lankford's actions can only be understood as a power play for his political aspirations

If white allies of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s have learned one thing, it is that their silence in the face of injustice can be just as damaging by its complicity. Speaking out takes courage — and the people deserve at least that in their elected leaders.

Sen. James Lankford’s actions in Washington can only be understood as a power play for his political aspirations, regularly aligning with an administration that has stoked the fires of hate, most recently combusting into the seditionist riot that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Much like the vile white supremacist mob that destroyed Tulsa’s Greenwood 100 years ago this June, these individuals did not act spontaneously or in a vacuum. They were led by unsubstantiated inaccuracies that their elected leaders failed repeatedly to call out. In our great, if imperfect, democratic republic, our representatives are responsible for more than just serving as an amplifier for the voices of their constituents; they must also lead.