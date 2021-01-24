Opinion: Lankford's actions can only be understood as a power play for his political aspirations

If white allies of the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s have learned one thing, it is that their silence in the face of injustice can be just as damaging by its complicity. Speaking out takes courage — and the people deserve at least that in their elected leaders.
Sen. James Lankford’s actions in Washington can only be understood as a power play for his political aspirations, regularly aligning with an administration that has stoked the fires of hate, most recently combusting into the seditionist riot that took place at the Capitol on Jan. 6. Much like the vile white supremacist mob that destroyed Tulsa’s Greenwood 100 years ago this June, these individuals did not act spontaneously or in a vacuum. They were led by unsubstantiated inaccuracies that their elected leaders failed repeatedly to call out. In our great, if imperfect, democratic republic, our representatives are responsible for more than just serving as an amplifier for the voices of their constituents; they must also lead.
Lankford’s decision to entertain the discredited notion of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, which “caused a firestorm of suspicion” within Tulsa’s Black community should not have “blindsided” him, as he stated. The long history of voter suppression and the deep sense of inequity it causes across communities of color in this nation cannot be understated. His concerns about the unfounded claims of voter fraud, which centered on urban areas with large Black populations, was a blatant effort to undermine the legitimacy of those votes. Indeed, he felt that further investigations into the election were necessary after more than 60 lawsuits contesting it were filed and lost, or dismissed due to lack of evidence. Surely, he must understand why Black leaders in Tulsa have demanded that he remove himself from the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial Commission; and how his attempt at an apology for any “perceived” harm lacked personal accountability.
The COVID-19 pandemic has further exposed and exacerbated the existing inequalities in housing, health care, education, jobs and protection under the law that have long faced marginalized communities. From our living rooms, we have seen firsthand the far-reaching racial injustice against Black and brown people at the hands of law enforcement and lawmakers this past year. Racist systems are in the spotlight, and the growing demand for our elected officials to address them is profound.
Oklahomans in positions of leadership — be it philanthropy, social services, corporations or government — are being called upon to take a hard look at their practices surrounding equity and inclusion. We are asking ourselves the hard questions about white privilege and white supremacy; about whether or not our policies and practices truly serve the greatest good; about how we honor the truths of our collective history, even when those truths may be uncomfortable.
In the two years Sen. Lankford has left in Washington, I challenge him to bring that same audaciousness and vulnerability to his own office. If he is truly committed to the work of reconciliation, he must empathize with the very real grievances of his Black constituents and find ways to take action on their behalf, regardless of his involvement on the Commission; become a champion of the vigorous network of community initiatives fueling affordable housing, economic development and quality health, education, and jobs in disenfranchised communities. Finally, he should commit himself to joining the work of expanding and protecting voter rights in our state and country. His increasingly diverse constituents are paying attention now more than ever, and they are using their collective voice to speak out, both in personal expression and deed, as well as at the polls.
As we have seen throughout our country’s history of racial injustice, when allies, particularly those with power and influence, do not speak out against prejudice with courage, integrity, and vulnerability, the result can be catastrophic. Achieving racial equity in our country should be more about our shared humanity than our partisan politics, yet it can only happen through brave, courageous, and authentic policy changes. Only by fully taking ownership of the harm his actions have caused, and charting a strategic path forward, can Senator Lankford allow the process of healing to begin.
Heather Rahhal Palacios is executive director of the Coretz Family Foundation and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by community advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
