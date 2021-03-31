Opinion: Keep wearing a mask after your vaccinated; that's the best way to battle variant strains

In addition to being more transmissible, viruses may make subtle alterations in the proteins that our immune systems use to identify them, the same proteins that our immune system has been trained to identify with the vaccination.

When these proteins are no longer similar enough to be recognized by the immune system it can be as if the body was never immunized. When this happens any ground that was gained from vaccination is lost.

That is why we have to continue to take steps to prevent the possible exposure of variant strains even after vaccination by continuing to use a face mask while in public and around others who have not been vaccinated.

We know that these variant strains of COVID-19 are out there and pharmaceutical companies are working towards creating booster vaccinations should these variants become widespread enough to necessitate their use.

The only way to get back to a time without face masks is to wear them now. The longer we wait to act, the longer it will take to get back to normal. We have to work together to dig ourselves out of this mess. Our teamwork is imperative to our survival.

Wayne Greene reads the March 26 Tulsa World editorial: Vaccination success story.

Brandon Quinn, MPH, is a medical student at OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine.

