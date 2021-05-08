Opinion: Is Tulsa poised to be the the next Austin? In many ways, but we're really the only Tulsa

The largest economic development projects in the region’s history, which have created thousands of jobs and generated billions of dollars in capital investment, are the direct result of regional collaboration. For example, Sofidel’s $360 million tissue paper manufacturing facility in Inola, which opened last year and employs more than 300 people, involved 23 different partner entities .

If anything has been made clear during the past 12 months, it’s that we are stronger together. The power of collaboration is what attracted me to Tulsa. Northeast Oklahoma’s regional approach to economic development and strong partnerships are what make us different, and I look forward to leaning into these differences to attract new companies to the region and help grow existing businesses.

As we look to the future of northeast Oklahoma, the Tulsa region has opportunities to further position itself as a leader in advanced manufacturing and aerospace, two industries that have historically brought transformational change to our part of the state. We also have opportunities to grow new industry clusters and create the jobs of the future in the fields of technology, cybersecurity and innovation.