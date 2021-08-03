Opinion: Is Trump's endorsement an advantage of a problem for Republican candidates?

After he won, Ellzey said his victory proved that the people of his district wanted a positive “Reagan Republican outlook for the future of our country.”

Seeing people evoke my father’s name always makes me smile.

But Ellzey’s win — or Wright’s loss — makes me wonder about how much Trump will help or hurt Republicans next fall when they hope to regain the House and Senate.

When Trump enthusiastically endorses one Republican candidate in a primary and gets his followers to come to the polls to defeat the others, he runs the danger of hurting the party’s chances in the general election.

To win in the fall — as we painfully learned last year — Republicans have to do more than just get out their base.

They also have to capture the votes of independents and moderate Democrats.

When I look at the 2022 mid-terms, I think, “Yeah, as a candidate you might want Donald Trump’s unconditional and avid support in the Republican primary. But how are you going to win-over those independents and moderate Democrats in the fall?”