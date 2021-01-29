Opinion: Insulin is essential. So why can't someone make it less expensive.

A late-December effort by the Trump administration to control certain drug prices has been delayed until March for review by the Biden administration. The original executive order, likely to face immediate legal and implementation challenges, applied to insulin and injectable epinephrine purchased by federally qualified health centers through the complicated federal 340b drug discount program.
I am hopeful our federal delegation of elected officials will present a unified voice to the new administration on behalf of all Oklahomans to fix the long-standing bipartisan problem of rapacious drug pricing. It is literally a matter of life and death for nearly 500,000 diabetic Oklahomans who depend on insulin.
Nobel Prize winner Frederick Banting discovered insulin in 1923 and, as a matter of principle, refused to put his name on the patent. His co-inventors, James Collip and Charles Best, sold the patent to the University of Toronto for $1. Things have clearly changed in the time since.
Eli Lilly’s Humalog first hit the market in 1996 at a price of $21 per vial. In 2019, that same vial cost $275 and was one of the cheaper insulins available. Now the average retail price for a one-month supply of insulin can range from $300-$600. Depending on the formulation, amount needed, injection method, and insurance status of the patient, that number can hit $1,200.
While official data is carefully guarded, a 2018 study in the British Medical Journal estimated the manufacturing cost of all types of insulin was less than $6.50 per vial.
For those who need insulin to live, this is not a matter of market dynamics or cumbersome regulation. It is a gun to the head.
Three companies (Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi) control over 90% of the global insulin market and work hard to keep it that way. As insulin patents expire, these companies slightly tweak formulations or the design of their self-injection pens to justify extending patents on something that hasn’t fundamentally changed in nearly a century.
They also engage in “pay-for-delay” deals, literally paying generic drug manufacturers to keep competition out of the market. According to a Federal Trade Commission study, these deals cost consumers and taxpayers $3.5 billion in higher drug costs every year from 2010-2020 across all pharmaceutical products.
Look no further than the Oklahoma Health Care Authority, which has been spending over $600 million on prescription drugs every year since 2018.
As awareness of these practices grew, some companies have selectively lowered prices at high-volume retailers like Walmart and CVS to try and stem the tide of public opinion. In May 2019, Eli Lilly took the step of releasing Insulin Lispro Injection, an “authorized generic” as defined by the Food and Drug Administration. All this means is that Humalog was relabeled and its price cut in half. Unsurprisingly, the company still makes plenty of money on this in-house generic.
This is an issue recognized by our local elected officials.This legislative session, state Sen. Carri Hicks has filed seven bills specifically geared toward reducing the cost of living with diabetes for people in Oklahoma. While it is beyond the scope of our Legislature to impact overall pharmaceutical prices directly, these bills could limit the everyday person’s exposure to those prices at an individual patient level. They should merit good faith evaluations by the Legislature and the health care community
In 2019, the big three insulin manufacturers had combined revenues that would rank them between Idaho and New Hampshire in terms of gross domestic product. The global pharmaceutical industry posted revenues in that year roughly equal to the GDP of Spain.
When addressing state-scale dilemmas, federal solutions become necessary.
Edward Dornblaser is principal of Dornblaser Consulting Inc., a Tulsa native and health care advocate who has operated in the Oklahoma health care market for over a decade.
Featured video:
Edward Dornblaser is principal of Dornblaser Consulting Inc., a Tulsa native and health care advocate who has operated in the Oklahoma health care market for over a decade.