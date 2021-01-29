Opinion: Insulin is essential. So why can't someone make it less expensive.

A late-December effort by the Trump administration to control certain drug prices has been delayed until March for review by the Biden administration. The original executive order, likely to face immediate legal and implementation challenges, applied to insulin and injectable epinephrine purchased by federally qualified health centers through the complicated federal 340b drug discount program.

I am hopeful our federal delegation of elected officials will present a unified voice to the new administration on behalf of all Oklahomans to fix the long-standing bipartisan problem of rapacious drug pricing. It is literally a matter of life and death for nearly 500,000 diabetic Oklahomans who depend on insulin.

Nobel Prize winner Frederick Banting discovered insulin in 1923 and, as a matter of principle, refused to put his name on the patent. His co-inventors, James Collip and Charles Best, sold the patent to the University of Toronto for $1. Things have clearly changed in the time since.

Eli Lilly’s Humalog first hit the market in 1996 at a price of $21 per vial. In 2019, that same vial cost $275 and was one of the cheaper insulins available. Now the average retail price for a one-month supply of insulin can range from $300-$600. Depending on the formulation, amount needed, injection method, and insurance status of the patient, that number can hit $1,200.