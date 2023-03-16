Since voters first approved the original Improve Our Tulsa sales tax package more than a decade ago, our city has made significant progress.

Driven by a strong desire to improve our streets and infrastructure, Tulsans have been a part of the largest streets improvement program in our city's history, with many streets having recently been rebuilt and repaved, parks upgraded, and city pools replaced.

As we look to build on these successes, I am proud to announce that the city of Tulsa is moving forward with a new $609 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 funding package in 2023 that will not raise taxes. Through careful financial management of our current capital improvement programs, we will be able to fund necessary improvements at city facilities and sites that have been identified by leaders while providing capital funding for public safety equipment and street maintenance.

Improve Our Tulsa 3 will come on the heels of some exciting Vision Tulsa projects happening along the Arkansas River, including the construction of Zink Dam, Zink Lake and the Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge. Citizens’ investment in Vision Tulsa has made these river projects possible, and we expect them to near completion by this summer.

Vision Tulsa, a portion of which is funding those river projects, has funded other major projects such as the renovation of the Cox Business Convention Center, construction of the USA BMX National Headquarters and Hardesty Stadium, the widening of South Mingo Road from 71st to 81st streets, and the ongoing construction of the new Gilcrease Museum.

Earlier this year, we announced our intent to begin work on another low-water dam/pedestrian bridge and lake between south Tulsa and Jenks. In January, we signed a memorandum of understanding with the city of Jenks, the Indian Nations Council of Governments and the Muscogee (Creek) Nation to combine Tulsa and Jenks Vision sales tax funds, a federal transportation grant administered through INCOG and funding from the Muscogee Nation for building these amenities.

Creating a lake between 71st and 101st streets will unlock recreational opportunities, attract businesses and improve the quality of life for our area.

When it comes to safety, one of our main goals in 2023 is to formally establish the Tulsa Police Department’s Real Time Information Center. After a successful pilot program, we are confident that this technology will help our Police Department more quickly and efficiently respond to, and solve, crimes within our city.

Also this year, the Tulsa Fire Department will begin receiving millions of dollars for new fire trucks that were ordered with funding from previous Improve Our Tulsa funds.

All of these projects and priorities are happening because of overwhelming support from Tulsans. For these reasons and many others, I look forward to what 2023 has in store as Tulsa continues its growth as a globally competitive, world-class city.

G.T. Bynum has been the mayor of Tulsa since 2016 and represented City Council District 9 for eight years before that.