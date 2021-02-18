Opinion: I worked in the western Sahara. Don't listen to those undermining the U.S.-led Morocco-Israel Agreemen

Late last year, the United States brokered a diplomatic accord between Israel and Morocco. This agreement resembled others the U.S. had helped negotiate between Israel and countries in the Middle East, and the goal in each case was the same: Peace in an unstable region and the hope of commerce and cultural exchange.

As a part of the Israel-Morocco deal, President Donald Trump recognized Morocco’s sovereignty over the area known as Western Sahara. Morocco has a long relationship with Western Sahara, administering the area since 1974. The U.S recognition of Moroccan sovereignty seeks to bring peace to the region — one that has been challenged for decades by a separatist group known as the Polisario.

I have a personal connection to this issue: For seven years, at the Polisario’s request, I facilitated the shipping of ocean-going containers of food and medical containers to Polisario-run Tindouf camps. These camps located in Algeria are populated by ethnic Sarawhis, who claim Western Sahara as home. My experience administering this aid left me convinced that the Polisario does very little to help the Sarawhis in the camps and that the best hope for the people of this region is Moroccan administration over the Western Sahara.