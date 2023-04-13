In 1993, I participated in my first and only walkout. I was a freshman in high school, and it was loosely organized through hushed whispers and notes passed in the hallway. I felt the grassroots advocacy in my bones.

We rose from our seats at the appointed time and walked quietly into the sunshine. Outdoors, we clumped together in a mess on the lawn, looking at each other for clues on what to do next. Within a few minutes, our principal emerged, stood on a chair and ushered us back to class in lieu of calling our parents.

We complied and, thankfully, there were no repercussions. I remember feeling I had done the right thing in support of a beloved teacher, counselor and coach accused of sexually abusing students whose identities were unknown to me at that time.

It turns out I was wrong.

The trial concluded in 1995 with 25 felony convictions including rape, sodomy, lewd molestation and sexual battery. By that summer, I also had learned the names and stories of my classmates who had been harmed.

In the 30 years following the walkout, I’ve struggled with complicated feelings of shame and remorse for my actions. My heart aches when I think of my childhood friends who survived the abuse.

I don’t recall the faces in the crowd that day, but I wonder — were the survivors present among the mass of students outside? Did they walk out next to us to avoid being identified as victims?

I remain disgusted and saddened to know our act of solidarity was no more than a victim-shaming mob. To my friends and classmates who survived his abuse: I believe you. I am here for you, and I am sorry for my participation that day.

I was wrong. We were all wrong.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month — a time to recognize the importance of our community working together to prevent child abuse.

I wish I had known that “grooming” is a predatory tactic used to break down the boundaries of victims, parents, families or any member of a protective environment or community that stands in the way.

Predators work to overcome the child's inhibitions and gain the trust of those who serve as protective barriers. Those most effective at grooming can skillfully manipulate the child, safe adults and the community by projecting an image that can make allegations nearly impossible to believe.

I wish I had known this in 1993. I wish I had known that false allegations of child abuse are uncommon (2% to 8%, according to the Department of Justice) and, in fact, children are more likely to lie to protect the abuser who carefully gained their trust and admiration.

I wish I had known the most powerful thing you could do for a child who discloses abuse is simple: Believe them. Believe them, trust them and help without judgment.

Research shows that child abuse is the most prevalent health crisis impacting children today. Children in Oklahoma experience the highest rates of adverse childhood experiences in the country, and about 1 in 7 children in our state will experience abuse before their 18th birthday.

We must remain vigilant, link arms and protect our most valuable and vulnerable population. I was wrong, but I am committed to raising my voice to support my friends and the other children in our community who have suffered.

We can do the right thing by reporting abuse and, above all, believe them.

(People with a reason to believe that a child under 18 is a victim of abuse or neglect are required per the Oklahoma Statutes —10A O.S. § 1-2-101 — to promptly report it to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-522-3511.)

Maura Guten is president and CEO of the Child Abuse Network in Tulsa.