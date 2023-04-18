Who remembers all the things they learned in high school? I should probably remember the capital of Paraguay or be able to calculate the square root of 1031 in my head, but I can’t.

There is one lesson I will never forget; it was one that ultimately shaped the course of my life and my career.

I defended a child abuser.

As boldly as a high school freshman can.

In 1993, I participated in a school walkout for a cause I believed in. There were grassroots efforts amongst my peers to show support for someone we felt was being wrongly targeted.

When the time came, we rose from our seats and quietly filled the hallways, ultimately making our presence known on the front lawn of the school. This was our first time in a protest so, once in place, we awkwardly stood there for clues on what to do next.

We were unified in our cause to support a much-loved teacher, counselor and coach who had been accused of sexually abusing classmates. Children. We were children, we knew this couldn’t be.

The principal emerged and quickly ushered us off the lawn and back to where we were supposed to be — learning. In hindsight, this was one of the most profound learning experiences of my life.

We were wrong. I was wrong. I defended a child abuser.

And I made a horrible mistake.

The trial concluded in 1995 with 25 felony convictions including rape, sodomy, lewd molestation and sexual battery. By that summer I had also learned the names and stories of my classmates who had been harmed. Children.

In the 30 years following the walkout, I’ve struggled with complicated feelings of shame and remorse for my actions. My heart aches when I think of my childhood friends who survived the abuse.

I don’t recall the faces in the crowd that sunny day, but I wonder —Were the survivors present among the mass of students outside? Did they participate in the walkout to avoid being identified as victims?

I remain disgusted and saddened to know our act of solidarity was no more than a victim-shaming mob.

To my friends and classmates who survived his abuse: I believe you, I am here for you, and I am deeply sorry for my participation that day. I was wrong. We were all wrong.

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month — a time to recognize the importance of our community working together to prevent child abuse. I wish I had known that “grooming” is a predatory tactic used to break down the boundaries of victims, parents, families or any member of a protective environment or community which stands in the way.

Predators work to overcome the child's inhibitions and gain the trust of those who serve as protective barriers. Those most effective at grooming can skillfully manipulate the child, safe adults and the community by projecting an image that can make allegations nearly impossible to believe.

In my experience, it can motivate nearly 800 children to walk out in solidarity with a child abuser.

I wish I had known this in 1993. I was a protective barrier; my trust was earned. I was groomed. I wish I had known that false allegations of child abuse are uncommon (2% to 8% nationally according to the U.S. Department of Justice) and, in fact, child victims are more likely to lie to protect the abuser who carefully gained their trust and admiration. Delayed disclosures leave room for more victims.

I wish I had known the most powerful thing you could do for a child who discloses abuse is simple: believe them.

Believe them, trust them and help without judgment.

Research shows that child abuse is the most prevalent health crisis impacting children today. Children in Oklahoma experience the highest rates of Adverse Childhood Experiences in the country, and about 1 in 7 children in our state will experience abuse before their 18th birthday.

We must remain vigilant, link arms and protect our most valuable and vulnerable population. The mistake I made in high school put me on the path to where I am today.

Today, I believe children. Today, I am committed to raising my voice to support my friends and the other children in our community who have suffered.

Today, I'm asking you to do the right thing by reporting concerns and, above all, when a child discloses abuse: believe them.

Oklahoma law (10A O.S.§ 1-2-101) requires that people having a reason to believe that a child under 18 is a victim of abuse or neglect promptly report it to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-522-3511.

Maura Guten is president and CEO of the Child Abuse Network in Tulsa.