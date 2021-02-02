Opinion: I grew up amid gun violence. We don't have to live like this.

Some people describe the sound as a car backfiring. Others, popcorn on a hot fire. To me, though, gunshots were the soundtrack of my childhood.

I was 6 years old, the first time I was shot at. My friends and I were riding our bikes around the neighborhood, as kids do, when we heard someone yelling at us. I don’t remember exactly what he said; the bullets that flew around us, though, got our attention.

But just as quickly as they flew out of that gun, so too did they fly out of my memory. Because even at 6, gunfire wasn’t anything new to me. We were trained to live around gun violence — to get down, to look out for slow-moving cars, to run when the shooting stopped. While that training may very well have kept us alive, it reflected an insidious reality which dominates Black communities across the country — that gun violence is the norm. It has continued to be the norm to this day. Six months ago, was the last time I was shot at. What we fully expected to be nothing more than a celebration brought back a lifetime of shooting-based childhood trauma.

That forced inoculation to gunfire, common to far too many Black people in this country, dulled nearly all of the countless experiences with gun violence I’ve had. It wasn’t until one night in 2013 when I felt in my core the searing pain and overwhelming, omnipresent shadow of gun violence.