Opinion: I escaped Vietnam, made a home in the U.S. and made peace with my homeland. We can defuse the Afghanistan.crisis

I once thought it inconceivable to deal with the Vietnamese communists, much less become their friend, but the last 25 years have taught me that authentic, caring and confident Americans can do just that.

Sens. John Kerry and John McCain led the way on Vietnam. We need someone with the same caliber of leadership who can quickly build a working relationship with the new ruler in Kabul.

It is time to look ahead and double our efforts to persuade the Taliban that it is in their best interest to work with Washington so they can remain in power with the support of the Afghan people.

Some assume the Taliban cannot change. My experience with the once-hated Vietnamese communists leads me to believe the Taliban can change under the right conditions and incentives. We will have to convince them that we no longer aim for regime change in Kabul, just as we had to convince Hanoi. In the long run, our national interests will be better served.

Finally, let’s welcome refugees from Afghanistan to the United States. These Afghans are our friends and supporters. We want a community of Afghan Americans to help the U.S. build bridges with Afghanistan that will endure in the future.