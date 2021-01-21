Opinion: How we see the the assault on the Capitol tells us much about how we see the world

For those who have already drunk deeply of the intoxicant of the left or the right, the good news is you need read no farther. But for those who think of themselves as open-minded, tolerant, and self-reflective souls, consider this question:
If Americans are inclined to see radical action by those on the far right as simply the outbursts of misguided, overzealous patriots, while identical outbursts from the far left as incendiary acts of deadly dangerous revolutionaries, why might that be so? Interesting to ponder in light of what transpired at the U.S. Capitol this past Electoral College certification day.
Drilling down into this question can tell us much about the direction in which our country will take over the next decades, the level of decency and civility likely to accompany that direction and ourselves as political beings.
With sole focus on what the question I pose tells us about ourselves as political beings, I offer a few possibilities.
First, many have said, and it may indeed still remain true, that the American political constituency is essentially center-right. Assuming that to be the case, isn’t it likely that that plays a pivotal role in how radical actions by true believers come to be intellectually digested and ultimately interpreted? Aren’t actions of the far right to be seen as protective of the mainstream of Americans’ political thinking, and those of the far left more threatening?
Second, it seems the familiar, the doing of things the way they’ve long been done, has a strong psychological hold on our species. That being so, if a central tenant of liberalism is a quick receptivity to change, and that of conservatism being defense of tradition, isn’t it to be expected that we would perceive actions that strive to maintain what now exists quite differently from those aimed at pushing in an unfamiliar and non-traditional direction?
Third, for more than 100 years Western democracies engaged in a bitter struggle with Marxist-Leninist thought. The experience of our European relatives, who suffered both the class struggle designed to unseat the entrenched inequalities of monarchy and elitist rule-by-the-rich, as well as the worst devastation of two world wars and their consequent flattening of the social classes, has led them to an ideological place about which many Americans feel uncomfortable.
Geographic distance insulated us from the devastation of those wars. And America’s difficult and incompletely implemented acceptance of the notion that the country is better off when we elevate the conditions of our neighbors, have landed us at a different ideological destination. Isn’t it thus to be expected that the uniqueness of America’s journey would provide a different lens through which we would interpret radical actions by the far right or the far left?
And fourth, there is the centrality of individualism in the American psyche. For a great many of us, the unknown and inconspicuous person who puts service to others above themselves is much appreciated. But it is the John Wayne loner, or rags-to-riches character of a Horatio Alger novel who is lionized as the true and complete exemplar of what our nation is all about. Given that the left sees itself as elevating the community of others above the individual, how difficult can it be to conclude that radical actions of the far left seek to undermine and destroy what is fundamental to American identity, while those of the far right seek, at root, its upholding and protection?
Freedom and democracy are not some God-given, enduring certainties never to be separated from American life. They require constant nurturing and care. It may be presumptuous to say, but in thinking deeply about why we might react differently to radical actions dependent on whether taken by the right or by the left, we discover much about ourselves as political beings.
In doing so, we also set the stage for how we approach the questions not addressed here: our country’s direction in the decades to come, and the level of decency and civility with which that direction will be approached.
Rex Zedalis is professor of law emeritus at the University of Tulsa Law School.
