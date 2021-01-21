Opinion: How we see the the assault on the Capitol tells us much about how we see the world

Second, it seems the familiar, the doing of things the way they’ve long been done, has a strong psychological hold on our species. That being so, if a central tenant of liberalism is a quick receptivity to change, and that of conservatism being defense of tradition, isn’t it to be expected that we would perceive actions that strive to maintain what now exists quite differently from those aimed at pushing in an unfamiliar and non-traditional direction?

Third, for more than 100 years Western democracies engaged in a bitter struggle with Marxist-Leninist thought. The experience of our European relatives, who suffered both the class struggle designed to unseat the entrenched inequalities of monarchy and elitist rule-by-the-rich, as well as the worst devastation of two world wars and their consequent flattening of the social classes, has led them to an ideological place about which many Americans feel uncomfortable.

Geographic distance insulated us from the devastation of those wars. And America’s difficult and incompletely implemented acceptance of the notion that the country is better off when we elevate the conditions of our neighbors, have landed us at a different ideological destination. Isn’t it thus to be expected that the uniqueness of America’s journey would provide a different lens through which we would interpret radical actions by the far right or the far left?