Opinion: How one small Oklahoma tribe showed it could help beat COVID-19

Because it is difficult for school faculty to leave classrooms during the school day to get shots, clinic staff packed up supplies and traveled to area schools to vaccinate faculty and staff. By early April, they had fully vaccinated all Ottawa County schools (Miami, Wyandotte, Fairland, Afton, Commerce, and Quapaw) and all the faculty and staff of NEO A&M College.

In the process, the tribe was able to vaccinate dozens of students as well. This is particularly important to the international students who can’t go home for the summer unless they are fully vaccinated.

In addition to schools, the clinic’s staff has traveled to several tribal businesses to vaccinate employees.

The tribe administers between 40 and 70 shots a day at the clinic as a normal course of business, and over 250 shots on days when a team goes offsite to take vaccines out to the community. As of June 1, the tribe’s small clinic had administered 5,484 doses of the vaccine (over three-times the tribe’s population) and had fully vaccinated over 2,500 people.

As we all look forward to returning to some sense of pre-pandemic normalcy, we owe a debt of gratitude to the Native American tribes, big and small, that have used ingenuity and resources to the benefit our community as a whole.