Opinion: House Wildlife Committee meddling needs to stop

The Oklahoma House of Representatives Wildlife Committee passed amendments last week that made a joke of a perfectly wise and responsible request made by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

In doing so it showed precisely why the department, a non-appropriated agency that has no fiscal impact on state spending, should be allowed to do its job as requested in Senate Bill 774, a bill that should be returned to its original form and passed.

Strike the foolish amendments, please.

The Wildlife Department asked nationally recognized economists with expertise in the outdoors industry to study our situation and provide guidance to better serve Oklahomans.

On the Senate floor, the bill’s author, Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, reluctantly asked his colleagues to allow him to take bill to the House and make amendments. It was hard, he said, because he “hates agencies.” And he meant it.

The Wildlife Department wants to better serve its customers while raising more revenue for wildlife conservation. In other words, to run more like a business.