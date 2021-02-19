Opinion: Hope springs from 2021's year of disruption

In July, I wrote a column titled “The coming flood of silent victims,” providing some early insight into the social impact of a worldwide pandemic. While the public health emergency rages on, my focus has been on the community impact of isolation, job loss and the desperation caused by the disruption to the critical social infrastructure that weaves together the fabric of our communities. As I am not a public health official, I have the luxury of turning my attention to the long-term impact of the pandemic, which continues to keep me awake at night.
My heart breaks for families on the edge of poverty who have lost their jobs and any progress towards self-sufficiency that had been made in the years leading up to 2020. The statistics showing an incredible disparity in job loss for women, especially women of color, are crushing and personal to those of us with strong women in our lives. The thought of children in low-income and minority communities who are being left further behind due to the closure of the very systems that intend to serve them is haunting.
Truthfully, our nation has faced this reality for generations; however, I actually believe we stand at the door of the first legitimate opportunity in my lifetime to address these concerns. The very pandemic that has exacerbated poverty and learning loss in low-income communities, deepened unemployment rates for mothers, and highlighted the deep inequities in communities of color also has the opportunity to be a disruptive force the likes of which we have never seen. Since statehood, we have been at the bottom of just about every meaningful statistical category. Making immediate and meaningful headway to improve the lives of all Oklahomans requires an event that allows for disruptive innovators to combine with the Oklahoma Standard of service, honor and kindness to rebuild our state for the next generation.
The hope of the vaccine is real. We can now see a future in which COVID-19 plays a limited, if not nonexistent, role in our daily lives. We must seize this opportunity, caused by the disruption of a pandemic, to rebuild the foundation of our social infrastructure to help families achieve success. We have to remove the systemic barriers that prevent low-income communities from changing the course of their futures. This change can only occur when our systems are disrupted so deeply that the roots are broken away from their foundations. This is the opportunity that we have been waiting for, and I believe that we are positioned to take advantage of it.
There is no denying that this pandemic has been crushing, tearing us away from our friends and family members, dividing communities and stealing hope from so many of us. I choose to move forward with optimism, committed to leaning into the disruption. I choose to look at my fellow Oklahomans with hope, empathy and compassion, resolving to be a true partner in the success of our state.
I have called 2021 the “Year of Hope” in Oklahoma because I see, and am a part of, a state government that is looking to the future in ways that it never has. I see aligned and committed leaders in so many agencies and organizations across the state that have been waiting for our chance to address meaningful change. In a time of division, mistrust and skepticism, I choose unity, partnership and self-sacrifice because I know that there is a future that is better than today, and we can do something about it.
Justin Brown is the Oklahoma Secretary for Human Services and Early Childhood Initiatives and director of the Oklahoma Department of Human Services.
