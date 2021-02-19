Opinion: Hope springs from 2021's year of disruption

In July, I wrote a column titled “The coming flood of silent victims,” providing some early insight into the social impact of a worldwide pandemic. While the public health emergency rages on, my focus has been on the community impact of isolation, job loss and the desperation caused by the disruption to the critical social infrastructure that weaves together the fabric of our communities. As I am not a public health official, I have the luxury of turning my attention to the long-term impact of the pandemic, which continues to keep me awake at night.

My heart breaks for families on the edge of poverty who have lost their jobs and any progress towards self-sufficiency that had been made in the years leading up to 2020. The statistics showing an incredible disparity in job loss for women, especially women of color, are crushing and personal to those of us with strong women in our lives. The thought of children in low-income and minority communities who are being left further behind due to the closure of the very systems that intend to serve them is haunting.