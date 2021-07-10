Opinion: Here's a commonsense way to reform tenant rights and ease Tulsa's eviction problems

In the 1880s, a journalist named Jacob Riis began photographing conditions in New York City tenements. His work, titled “How the Other Half Lives,” called attention to the terrible conditions many of the urban poor faced.

Then, as now, the gap between rich and poor was very large in this country. Then, as now, people vilified the poor and blamed them for their own difficulties. Or worse, people ignored the problem because it was tucked out of view.

But we can no longer ignore the problem that is developing in our own community. Compare the pictures of modern Tulsa and industrial New York and ask yourself if this is acceptable in the town we call home.

There’s room for practical rental reform in the Oklahoma Legislature. We could do more to rein in bad out-of-state actors without troubling local landlords who on the whole do a good job keeping up their properties. For example, we could enact more stringent registration requirements to establish a clear line of landlord responsibility for maintenance and repairs. We could better educate tenants on their rights under the law. And we could encourage wider local use of Early Settlement Mediation, a method whereby landlords and tenants work out their disputes before going to eviction court. The practice is common everywhere else in Oklahoma, which may explain why our rates are the highest.