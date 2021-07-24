Opinion: Help democracy thrive; look away from Facebook and Twitter

In 2019, Sacha Baron Cohen, the actor, director, screenwriter whose character Borat is recognized the world over, gave a speech as he accepted the Anti-Defamation League’s 2019 International Leadership Award.
Cohen has, throughout most of his life, been a crusader against antisemitism, racism, and bigotry. He campaigned against the National Front in England and, with the help of the league’s archives, even traveled throughout America, writing his thesis on the American Civil Rights movement.
The premise of his speech was that democracy needs objective truth and routine acknowledgment of shared human experience to survive.
He postulated that demagogues around the world are appealing to our worst instincts. Conspiracy theorists and theories are now trending mainstream, and evidentiary arguments and reason are being marginalized. He believes that internet companies, to a great extent, are to blame. I agree.
Fake news outperforms real news because, as the old saying goes, “lies travel farther and faster than the truth.”
“On the internet, everything can appear legitimate.” But, said Cohen, “At a time when two-thirds of millennials say they haven’t even heard of Auschwitz, how are they supposed to know what’s credible? How are they supposed to know what the truth is? Facts do exist.”
He argued that social media and internet companies have amplified and elevated conspiracy theories and that misinformation and disinformation are on the same level as legitimate information. “The internet equalizes information and disinformation.”
But as the great news anchor Edward R. Murrow once said, “One cannot accept that on every story, there are two equal and logical sides to an argument.”
When our society loses its ability to discern what is true, and we can no longer agree on basic facts, then we subsequently lose our ability to think critically about issues, solve problems or thwart existential threats. We openly court disaster.
In that state, we can become powerless against our base instincts and vulnerable to those forces that have confined some democracies to the trash bin of history. If we care about the survival of our democratic society, we must acknowledge and protect objective truth. We have to resist the urge to believe something just because it confirms what we already believe.
Timothy Snyder, Yale University’s Richard C. Levin Professor of History and author of “How Democracies Die,” suggests we tell our complete and accurate histories and resist the urge to over-rely on our national creation myths.
When we fully embrace our sometimes difficult and painful history, we strengthen our common bonds and create space for ourselves to preserve democratic values and imagine alternative yet positive futures for ourselves.
Acknowledging historical evidence and relying on objective truths allows us to see patterns and make appropriate judgments. We then become accountable to one another and to those who sacrificed before us.
To make history, we have first to know it. We need to broaden our language and build context for understanding the world we live in and our place in it.
I’m afraid we cannot do this glued to the internet or cable news. We have to read more. We have to get back to old-fashioned reading, of books and long articles. We have to verify the information before we pass it along.
Our democracy can be healthy again. But we have to get out of the two-dimensional world of Facebook and Twitter and back into the multidimensional environment where we critically examine our world by seeing it through the eyes of neighbors.
We need to develop empathy and challenge our assumptions about other people. We need a healthy skepticism of companies who gin up engagement business through outrage, grief, victimhood and disinformation.
We have to get back to behaving like thinking human beings.
Calvin A. Moore is CEO and president of Meals on Wheels Of Metro Tulsa and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by members of the board appear in this space most weeks.