Opinion: Help democracy thrive; look away from Facebook and Twitter

Acknowledging historical evidence and relying on objective truths allows us to see patterns and make appropriate judgments. We then become accountable to one another and to those who sacrificed before us.

To make history, we have first to know it. We need to broaden our language and build context for understanding the world we live in and our place in it.

I’m afraid we cannot do this glued to the internet or cable news. We have to read more. We have to get back to old-fashioned reading, of books and long articles. We have to verify the information before we pass it along.

Our democracy can be healthy again. But we have to get out of the two-dimensional world of Facebook and Twitter and back into the multidimensional environment where we critically examine our world by seeing it through the eyes of neighbors.

We need to develop empathy and challenge our assumptions about other people. We need a healthy skepticism of companies who gin up engagement business through outrage, grief, victimhood and disinformation.

We have to get back to behaving like thinking human beings.