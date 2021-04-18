Opinion: Health care alone can’t solve all health problems

No other factor seems to have as strong an impact on health as one’s income. The line of correlation is straight as an arrow.

Simply put, on average, the more money you make, the healthier you are. This holds true at every point on the chart. Those of higher socioeconomic position have better health than families in the middle, who have better health than families of lower socioeconomic position.

The relationship between education and health is similar. With each educational level achieved extending through college, improved health follows.

Interestingly, there does not seem to be any similar correlation with increases in health literacy. The early childhood period provides a critical window in which exposure to certain social and economic conditions can have adverse — or protective — effects on health into the adult years. It has even been shown that these childhood experiences, good or bad, can have an impact on the health of generations to follow.

The environment in which someone lives and works also plays a major role in shaping health. A neighborhood void of sidewalks, green spaces and grocers makes the doctor-recommended, “healthy eating and exercise” quite unrealistic for many.