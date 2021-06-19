Opinion: Hang up and drive. The life you save might be your own

The bottom line is that auto crashes are the No. 1 killer of teens.

According to the State Farm survey, younger drivers were significantly more likely to exhibit other risky behaviors while driving, including speeding, driving drowsy, failing to use turn signals, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A lot has changed in our lives this past year; however, our distracted driving behavior has not, as the study shows.

As we try to figure out what our “new normal” might be, let’s start by taking personal responsibility for the safety of ourselves and others by making positive choices behind the wheel.

Imagine if we all pledged today to keep our eyes on the road, our hands on the wheel and our minds on the primary task of driving and how much safer our Oklahoma roadways would be from exposure to reckless and potentially deadly or life-altering injuries due to distracted driving.

Distracted driving is illegal. Using a cellular telephone or electronic communication device to write, send or read a text-based communication or using a hand-held mobile telephone while operating a commercial motor vehicle is a misdemeanor in Oklahoma. Violators risk a substantial fine.