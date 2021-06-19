 Skip to main content
Opinion: Hang up and drive. The life you save might be your own
Opinion: Hang up and drive. The life you save might be your own

In April, State Farm released the results of a survey examining behaviors around distracted driving.

It revealed that we are still texting, speeding, looking at social media, grooming, gaming and taking selfies while behind the wheel. Nine out of 10 drivers said they engaged in distracted driving behaviors while driving.

As director of Oklahoma Challenge, a nonprofit that discourages all drivers from driving while distracted, this study doesn’t really surprise me.

Unfortunately, many Oklahomans hhave been negatively impacted by distracted driving.

In fact, when you use your cellphone while driving, you are just as impaired, if not more impaired, as someone who is legally drunk.

Smartphone ownership has increased steadily since 2011 (from 53% of drivers in 2011 to 95% in 2020).

Along with this increase comes more phone-related distractions, like accessing the internet, which has more than doubled between 2010 and 2020.

Age is clearly a factor. Drivers under age 40 were significantly more likely to engage in distracted phone and navigation behaviors.

And while 56% believed manually interacting with a phone while driving greatly increases the likelihood of a crash, consumers continue to put themselves and everyone on the road at risk.

The bottom line is that auto crashes are the No. 1 killer of teens.

According to the State Farm survey, younger drivers were significantly more likely to exhibit other risky behaviors while driving, including speeding, driving drowsy, failing to use turn signals, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

A lot has changed in our lives this past year; however, our distracted driving behavior has not, as the study shows.

As we try to figure out what our “new normal” might be, let’s start by taking personal responsibility for the safety of ourselves and others by making positive choices behind the wheel.

Imagine if we all pledged today to keep our eyes on the road, our hands on the wheel and our minds on the primary task of driving and how much safer our Oklahoma roadways would be from exposure to reckless and potentially deadly or life-altering injuries due to distracted driving.

Distracted driving is illegal. Using a cellular telephone or electronic communication device to write, send or read a text-based communication or using a hand-held mobile telephone while operating a commercial motor vehicle is a misdemeanor in Oklahoma. Violators risk a substantial fine.

Beyond that, it’s dangerous. The crashes it causes are preventable. Let’s make that message the new normal.

Linda Terrell is director of Oklahoma Challenge, which is supported in part by grants from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, State Farm and the Oklahoma State Medical Association Foundation.

