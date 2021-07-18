Opinion: Guard your credit card! Washington is coming

To garner the support of a handful of Republicans in 2010, Senator Durbin pitched his regulations as a boon to both retailers and to consumers. This is what actually happened:

77% of retailers kept prices the same and 21% actually increased prices because of the Durbin regulations, per the Richmond Federal Reserve.

Free checking dropped from 60% of all accounts to only 20%, according to a University of Pennsylvania study.

The Durbin Amendment cost the average low-income American about $160 per year, per a Boston University study.

The number of unbanked Americans increased by about a million, according to the same study.

Durbin considers this a success — because his only real purpose was to push down transaction costs for the biggest retailers. And just as debit regulations hurt consumers, imposing Durbin-style price and routing controls on credit cards will result in rewards programs disappearing — particularly for lower income customers who are less valuable to banks.

Is that worth it to relieve influential big box retailers of what they claim are excessive transaction fees? If the costs are really so high, why have “cash only” stores almost completely disappeared?