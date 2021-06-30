Opinion: Gov. Kevin Stitt brings toughness, pride to national fight for high-tech jobs

It’s always great to see another job creator move into our state, and the recent announcement that electric vehicle maker Canoo will build a new manufacturing plant east of Tulsa was wonderful news that we will be celebrating for some time.

But there is more to celebrate than a single car manufacturer opening operations in Pryor. We are in the early stages of a trend, a changing attitude, starting in the Governor’s Office and filtering through Oklahoma’s business communities.

Oklahomans have always been proud of their state, but, more and more, we are showing others why we’re proud, and people are listening. Gov. Kevin Stitt had the moxie to go head-to-head with Texas for Tesla’s new gigafactory last year. Rest assured, there were many states competing for that plum, but the race ultimately came down to two cities, Austin and Tulsa, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk chose Austin.

That was a tough loss for Stitt, but did he sit down? No. He took stock in all the relationships he and his team had created in the process, and he set his sights on the next opportunities. Canoo was one of them, but it is not the only one.