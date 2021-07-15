Opinion: GOP success must come from a big tent approach

It was President Ronald Reagan who brought back the political ideology that the GOP was the party of the “big tent.” Then Donald Trump used it in 2016 when he endorsed Sen. John McCain and Rep. Paul Ryan. More recently, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said the GOP was the big tent party of diverse thinkers and that internal party conflicts must be resolved so as to not distract from the effort of the collective team.
Embracing the big tent is the key to political success for the Republican Party and those who lead it. Those who know how to build the big tent have historically seen election successes in areas where history has shown they could not win.
Those who embrace the small tent have lots of internal conflicts that push people away and into the arms of the candidate or incumbent they choose for themselves. When this occurs, political organizations have less relevance to the average Republican voter. These voters stop attending political events, stop contributing, and find their own way to be engaged in party politics. Most Republican voters don’t need a political leader to tell them what is right and who is right for them.
While the notion of an all-inclusive political party has great appeal, it also has great challenges for those elected to the position of state or county chair to lead their party. In fact, the challenges are so great, it is uncommon for a state or county chairman to last more than one term.
The secret of longevity is for the chairman to be a diplomatic mediator, not an iron-fisted union boss, and to remember that even in a big tent, some in the tent bring guns with them.
One of the reasons for the quick exit of a chairman is they misunderstand who they actually represent when they say they represent the Republican Party. Most chairmen believe they represent only delegates to a convention. Yet the vast majority of registered Republicans have never set foot in a political convention but never miss an opportunity to step up and vote on Election Day and work for the candidate they choose, not for a candidate they are told to support. They are, as President Nixon once described, “the silent majority.”
The chairman represents the Republican voters, not only the convention delegates. Those who are convention delegates represent a very, very small slice of the “grassroots” who support Republican candidates and causes. Thousands of others work for candidates, donate to candidates and consider themselves the grass roots. They don’t believe that to be part of the grassroots they have to attend state or local conventions. A successful grassroots campaign follows the candidate they believe in, not the instructions from the political leadership.
The surest way to lose control of a political organization, watch donations and participation drop, and be unable to recruit quality candidates for office is for leadership to turn its fight inward and embrace the small tent mentality. This is what happens when leadership forgets what Reagan, Trump and McCarthy saw as the value of the big tent and, instead, they believe their own members are the adversaries.
There are very few examples, if any, which show that the small tent approach is the pathway to election success or to a long tenure as chairman. Attacking members of your own party won’t help.
Terry Simonson served three terms as Tulsa County Republican Party chairman. This column does not represent his work as a Tulsa County employee and doesn’t represent any opinions other than his own.