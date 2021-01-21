Opinion: Good spelling is a capital idea

About five years ago, when some news out of Oklahoma made the state a national laughingstock, someone created a Facebook meme that looked like a highway sign with the outline of the state and the words, “0 days without a nationwide embarassment — keep up the good work!
Whether meant ironically or just a scathingly perfect example of unintended irony, the meme was laughable because it misspelled the word embarrassment. Talk about embarrassing.
As a self-proclaimed and very proud grammar nerd, I try hard not to correct my friends’ spelling, punctuation and usage errors. There’s a very important reason for this: I want to keep my friends. No one likes a grammar snob.
But this was too much. Just as I was pondering deactivating my Facebook account until the trend blew over, I stumbled across a version of the meme on which the egregious error had been corrected! I immediately saved the perfect version to my phone’s camera roll and set out to change the world. Well, my little corner of Facebook, anyway.
“Dear friends,” I wrote, “there’s a certain sad, embarrassing irony to seeing people post the sign below, which misspells the word embarrassment. Please, if you must berate our state, copy and use the sign posted in the first comment, which properly spells the word.”
Friends immediately began proclaiming themselves “guilty,” “rushed” and, well, “embarrassed.” But I was reassuring. Everything was going to be just fine, I told them. No hard feelings.
It’s not like it was a capital offense. Or ... is that a capitol offense?
Fast-forward five years, and another Facebook meme has grabbed the attention of grammarians.
Showing up within days of the siege at the seat of Congress in Washington, the meme states, “When all this calms down we’re going to have a convo about Capitol vs Capital.”
From a grammarian’s perspective, there’s a lot not to like about this meme. Where’s the comma after down? Why is Capital capitalized? And why is convo the colloquial shortcut for the word conversation instead of conve or conver?
These are some of the things that keep me up at night. Fortunately, the overarching humor made the meme post-worthy, despite its shortcomings.
The comments began pouring in. Of course, there was the “I’m guilty” crowd. “I think I’ve been giving equal time to both,” one friend wrote. “At least I get it right 50% of the time.”
Other friends blamed autocorrect and voice-to-text functions.
And then a person or two started getting brave and admitting uncertainty about the subject. “Question: when do we capitalize capitol?” one commenter asked.
For the record, a capitol is always a noun, specifically a building where a legislative body meets. It is routinely capitalized, as in the U.S. Capitol or the Oklahoma Capitol. It can be lowercase when used as I did at the beginning of this paragraph in writing about a nonspecific capitol.
Capital is a word that can mean a lot of things. Almost never capitalized, it is generally used as an adjective or a noun — a capital offense; a capital idea; a capital city, or you might have a startup company that doesn’t have enough capital. Here is a capital J.
But it can be tricky. Do you want to go to the Oklahoma Capitol or the Oklahoma capital? It depends. Are you going to a building or just to the city in which the building is located?
Several friends were kind enough to offer a memory tip — think of the o in dome or rotunda when spelling the building that often has both of those architectural features, the Capitol.
Other friends were ready to move on and discuss such atrocities as principal vs. principle, apart vs. a part, every day vs. everyday and precedent vs. precedence.
But one friend said we have enough to do just to get people to wash their hands.
Thankfully, public hygiene isn’t really a grammar issue.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin, a Tulsa World copy editor for more than two decades, is now a reporter for the Sand Springs Leader.
