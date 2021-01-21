Opinion: Good spelling is a capital idea

It’s not like it was a capital offense. Or ... is that a capitol offense?

Fast-forward five years, and another Facebook meme has grabbed the attention of grammarians.

Showing up within days of the siege at the seat of Congress in Washington, the meme states, “When all this calms down we’re going to have a convo about Capitol vs Capital.”

From a grammarian’s perspective, there’s a lot not to like about this meme. Where’s the comma after down? Why is Capital capitalized? And why is convo the colloquial shortcut for the word conversation instead of conve or conver?

These are some of the things that keep me up at night. Fortunately, the overarching humor made the meme post-worthy, despite its shortcomings.

The comments began pouring in. Of course, there was the “I’m guilty” crowd. “I think I’ve been giving equal time to both,” one friend wrote. “At least I get it right 50% of the time.”

Other friends blamed autocorrect and voice-to-text functions.

And then a person or two started getting brave and admitting uncertainty about the subject. “Question: when do we capitalize capitol?” one commenter asked.