Oklahoma has a long, proud tradition of being an environment in which businesses can thrive and grow free from unnecessary government interference while providing essential goods and services to Oklahomans.

The state’s franchise tax, unfortunately, impedes businesses throughout the state from growing to their maximum potential.

Also known as the Capital Stock Tax, the franchise tax limits some businesses’ growth and success, which adversely impacts their ability to create jobs and expand the state’s workforce.

The franchise tax targets a corporation’s capital, taxing $1.25 for every $1,000 in capital, with the amount capped at $20,000, regardless of the corporation’s size or net worth. All corporations are hit with the franchise tax, whether they make a profit or not. When it comes down to it, the franchise tax is a fee just for doing business in Oklahoma.

It takes two to three years for a new business to become profitable, most economists say, and in such a competitive marketplace, the franchise tax stacks the deck even higher against young, fledgling companies. How can we expect these new businesses to endure slow early months while the state is taking money from their modest revenue?

The franchise tax is unconcerned with downturns in the economy, becoming an even heavier burden upon businesses during difficult economic times.

Oklahoma is one of only 14 states that has a franchise tax. Mississippi and Connecticut are both phasing out their franchise tax. A recent Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency study said Oklahoma should simplify its business tax structure by either transitioning to a single factor apportionment, eliminating the throwback rule or reducing compliance costs related to determining tax liability.

If we want to be competitive with other states, then we must remove the antiquated, burdensome franchise tax.

Thankfully, House Bill 2695, filed by Rep. Gerrid Kendrix, seeks to alleviate the compliance burden and financial impact this tax imposes. Oklahoma will cease collecting the franchise tax beginning in 2024 if the Legislature approves HB 2695 and Gov. Kevin Stitt signs it into law.

We want businesses to thrive in Oklahoma, so why are we taxing them simply for existing? Repealing the franchise tax will stimulate business investments across the state, help create new jobs and reduce tax compliance costs for businesses.

It’s a simple fix of our state tax code that will give Oklahoma businesses a clearer path to prosperity.

Chad Warmington is the president and CEO of the State Chamber of Oklahoma.