On Tuesday, Oklahoma voters will cast their ballots on State Question 820, which calls for the legalization of recreational marijuana. Are you prepared to make an informed vote on this important question?

Marijuana is currently categorized as a Schedule I drug and is not legal at the federal level. However, since 2012, 21 states, along with Washington, D.C. and Guam, have legalized recreational marijuana and decriminalized it in 10 states. In 2018, Oklahoma voters approved the sale of medical marijuana.

The decision voters will make on SQ 820 regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana should not be taken lightly, and voters would be wise to evaluate the arguments on both sides of this question before visiting the polls.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, only takes a position on an issue after conducting its own thorough study. Every advocacy action the League takes must have this foundational basis for that action.

As part of its study process of SQ 820, the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma hosted two public forums, one on Aug. 9, 2022, and another on Feb. 7 where pro and con arguments about SQ 820 were laid out by panels of experts.

Among the most imperative arguments in favor of legalization are those related to criminal justice.

Many Oklahomans already have been convicted of possession of small amounts of marijuana and faced stiff penalties, making it difficult to rebuild their lives. Oklahoma’s marijuana laws have disproportionately affected people from minority communities, including Black and Native Americans and SQ 820 includes provisions for pursuing expungement of criminal records and vacating low-level marijuana convictions.

Another argument in favor of legalization is the sale of recreational marijuana would be subject to a 15% excise tax above applicable sales taxes. Those taxes will support law enforcement of the new law and any surplus funds will be distributed for specified purposes such as public school programs to address substance abuse and to improve student retention, the General Revenue Fund, and drug addiction treatment programs.

On the other side of the question, opponents to SQ 820 cite public health and safety risks, especially with regard to underage children. Children have access to marijuana in some homes and can be exposed to second-hand smoke from marijuana. Sellers also employ onerous tactics to attract children to use marijuana and marijuana products.

Some Oklahomans object to the legalization of recreational marijuana for moral reasons. Other concerns include enforcing the new law with regard to water rights, land use and product testing. Opponents also cite enforcing “under the influence” traffic laws and the potential for traffic accidents and injuries.

In the case of SQ 820, the Oklahoma League has determined it does not have an adequate foundation to support or oppose SQ 820 and will therefore remain neutral on the question.

We fervently urge voters to educate themselves about the pros and cons of SQ 820. Voters can find links to a balanced explanation of SQ 820 and to videos of the two League forums as well as links to other voting resources at okvoterguide.com.

Above all else, vote!

Oklahoma has one of the safest, most effective and trustworthy election systems in the world. Remember, the decision-makers are the ones who show up. Make sure your voice is heard on Tuesday.

Lynn Staggs is president of the League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa.