Of all of the ill-conceived, shortsighted legislation that has rolled through the Oklahoma Legislature this year — and there is plenty — the blanket ban on gender-affirming care for minors really got to me.

Gender affirming care saves lives. As the parent of a transgender son, I am here to tell you that he would be dead right now if not for the care he received starting at approximately age 16.

In junior high at about age 14, his father and I began noticing a marked difference in his behavior. Always an academic achiever and outgoing participant in soccer, orchestra and school activities, he started becoming more withdrawn and uncommunicative.

I owe a certain teacher a huge debt of gratitude when she steered me toward my son’s art portfolio during a parent-teacher conference. Among the items in the portfolio was a stylized and very well drawn list of 100 ways to kill yourself.

That discovery prompted a candid conversation with my son about what was going on. When he told his father and me that he had always been uncomfortable in his female body and wanted to start the process of transitioning to a male we reacted in disbelief, horror, and, frankly, fear.

What parent wants their child to go through singling themselves out as different? Would he be ostracized by his classmates, exposed to ridicule, and — worse — beat up or even murdered by those who didn’t agree or understand?

Also, did he even know what he was talking about? Maybe it was just a stage, a junior high thing that was “cool” in an atmosphere where all the kids were busy exploring sexual orientation and relationships.

Between his father and me, there was much handwringing and disagreement about what to do, but one thing I knew for sure. I immediately had to get my son in the care of a counselor who could address what he was going through. After about a year of counseling, my son received a diagnosis of gender dysphoria, which is when a child is born with a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity.

I will not waste time debating whether gender dysphoria is real. The American Medical Association and many other institutions certainly support the diagnosis, but I also know that there are many people who will never accept it.

Suffice to say that, for my family, we trusted what my son was telling us and what his professional counselor had diagnosed. We took the next step of consulting a pediatric endocrinologist and starting hormone treatments.

We undertook the care we gave our child to save his life. When someone has to live a lie, sometimes it's better not to live at all. At least that's how he put it to us.

My son will graduate from the University of Tulsa on May 6 with a degree in electrical engineering. He will be working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Tulsa District. I am 100% certain that would not have happened if we had not provided the care he needed as a minor.

The decision to provide such care is between the patient, his or her parents, and the patient's doctors, not the Oklahoma Legislature.

My fondest wish is that the Oklahoma legislative body would take the time to understand others who don't quite fit the mold and who need extra support and help.

My deepest fear is that the Oklahoma legislative body will continue to single out those who are different and punish them for it. It creates an atmosphere that is untenable and will result in Oklahoma losing their best and brightest.

Beth Nielsen is the mother of two sons, one born biologically female who identifies as male, and one born biologically male.