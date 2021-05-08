Opinion: From flat Earth to the-election-was-stolen

I do not believe the Earth is flat.

However, I do recognize there are people who believe this and have constructed an entire flat-Earth conspiracy theory.

I have no problem with flat-Earthers. They are entitled to their beliefs and, as far as I can tell, pose no threat to any of us.

Until recently, the notion that the world’s governments and scientists have conspired against us all to conceal that the world is flat has been described as the ultimate conspiracy theory.

Today, as conspiracy theories go, the flat-Earthers take a backseat to “the election-was-stolen” conspiracy crowd. In stark contrast to the flat-Earth true believers, the election-was-stolen, MAGA-cap-wearing, Confederate-flag-carrying, Nazis-symbol-wearing people who on Jan. 6 stormed the U.S. Capitol building have proven to be a threat to our democracy and to our very lives.

These anti-democracy conspirators are frightened. They fear the inevitable march of a colorful America. Instead of taking their place in an increasingly lively and imaginative culture, they choose to close themselves off in ways marked by violence and racist diatribes. This behavior engenders a dangerous period for our country.