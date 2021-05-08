Opinion: From flat Earth to the-election-was-stolen

I do not believe the Earth is flat.
However, I do recognize there are people who believe this and have constructed an entire flat-Earth conspiracy theory.
I have no problem with flat-Earthers. They are entitled to their beliefs and, as far as I can tell, pose no threat to any of us.
Until recently, the notion that the world’s governments and scientists have conspired against us all to conceal that the world is flat has been described as the ultimate conspiracy theory.
Today, as conspiracy theories go, the flat-Earthers take a backseat to “the election-was-stolen” conspiracy crowd. In stark contrast to the flat-Earth true believers, the election-was-stolen, MAGA-cap-wearing, Confederate-flag-carrying, Nazis-symbol-wearing people who on Jan. 6 stormed the U.S. Capitol building have proven to be a threat to our democracy and to our very lives.
These anti-democracy conspirators are frightened. They fear the inevitable march of a colorful America. Instead of taking their place in an increasingly lively and imaginative culture, they choose to close themselves off in ways marked by violence and racist diatribes. This behavior engenders a dangerous period for our country.
Let me be clear. I’m not talking about everyone who voted for President Donald Trump or even everyone who raised questions about the election. There were a broad continuum of reasons to vote for Trump, including tax policy, international affairs and concerns about the potential of a Joe Biden administration. I don’t agree with those, but neither do I condemn those who made a different political choice based on mainstream American values. Wanting to make sure the election was free and fair wasn’t wrong either, although once it’s been shown to be that way, it should be accepted.
Rather, I’m talking about the hard-core anti-democratic conspirators at the vanguard of an ugly movement. They would like to believe they speak for a lot more people than they do. They react, I think, from fear.
What they fear most are facts that cannot be beaten into submission or shouted away. For example, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. is projected to become a majority minority nation for the first time in 2043. While the non-Hispanic white population will remain the largest single group, no group will make up a majority. All in all, minorities, now 37% of the U.S. population, are projected to comprise 57% of the population in 2060.
The political and cultural ramifications of these inevitable demographic changes underpin a great deal of fear, particularly among white supremacists. They are terrified the new minority majority will behave like them. Federal law enforcement officials have identified white supremacists as the deadliest domestic terrorist threat now facing the U.S. In fact, one of the white supremacists’ stated goals is to incite a race war.
Resisting them requires an unyielding response that ensures we not become the evil we are fighting. The actions of the “election was stolen” crowd along with the politicians that support and enable them have laid bare their collective racism. Marked by anti-American violence, this crowd disguises their behaviors in make-believe patriotism.
Real American patriots look like the young men I found myself standing with in an Army barracks during basic training in 1967. These young men were Black, Latino, Native American, white, Christian, Muslim and Jewish — mostly from poor and working-class families.
Considering my fellow soldiers, I am reminded of Rabbi Lt. Roland B. Gittelsohn, the first Jewish Marine Corps chaplain. In the aftermath of World War II’s bloody battle for Iwo Jima, Rabbi Gittlesohn’s delivered a powerful eulogy at the grave site for the fallen soldiers. He referenced patriotism with these words:
“Here no man prefers another because of his faith or despises him because of his color…Among these men, there is no discrimination. No prejudices. No hatred. Theirs is the highest and purest democracy.”
What drives the anti-American racist is a quest to maintain the power they have and feed their unquenchable need for more power. This need, fueled by anger, will be their undoing as anger overpowers reason. Without reason, plans inevitably fail.
In defending our democracy, waiting for someone to fail should only be one part of our response. Enhancing social justice and anti-racist actions through voting rights expansion, criminal justice reform, and the protection of every person’s civil rights, human rights and dignity must continue to be the first line of defense.
In this fight, it has become clear that changing the hearts and minds of those lost in the QAnon domain is a difficult undertaking. But difficult does not mean impossible.
For those who fear the other and, at the same time, fear becoming the other, there is a path forward. It is possible to use our political, cultural and justice systems to impact their behavior by preventing their violent acts and, along the way, providing opportunities for all to fully participate in the reality of a diverse America.
Drew Diamond recently retired as executive director of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
