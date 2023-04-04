If the phrase “Tax Day” strikes fear in your heart and a sinking feeling in your stomach, you are not alone.

Tax season is a stressful time for many Tulsans as they navigate the complex tax code to file their annual returns. The process may seem particularly daunting for those with lower incomes or limited financial resources who may struggle to afford the fees charged by professional tax preparation services. But forgoing filing is not the answer.

Tax Day is April 18. If you choose not to file, you may be missing out on a few key benefits and opportunities.

One of the most important benefits available to low- to moderate-income families is the possibility of receiving tax credits. The Earned Income Tax Credit, which is designed to provide financial assistance to working families with children who may struggle to make ends meet on low wages, can provide families between $560 to $6,935 in credit and have a significant positive impact on a household's budget.

The child tax credit provides another source of relief for families, offering up to $2,000 per eligible child, while the child and dependent care credit offers up to $3,000 per child under the age of 13 to help parents or caregivers cover the cost of care expenses, like child care.

If you skipped filing last year and missed out on these tax credits, it’s not too late to claim them. You can still file for previous years and receive tax credits for which you qualified. If you have children, this could put thousands of dollars back in your pocket.

Furthermore, even if a low-income family does not owe any taxes, filing a tax return can be beneficial for future financial opportunities.

If you or someone in your household decides to pursue higher education, college financial aid programs require applicants to submit tax returns to demonstrate their income and eligibility for aid.

Filing taxes can also help low-income families establish a credit history, which can be important when applying for loans or other financial products in the future.

In addition to the more concrete benefits, filing taxes can help low-income families feel more empowered and in control of their financial lives, which can be an important step towards financial stability and independence.

Yet millions of eligible taxpayers fail to claim these benefits by forgoing filing each year, either from lack of awareness or lack of access to affordable tax preparation services.

Fortunately, there are programs in Tulsa offering free tax filing services to help individuals and families file at no cost to them. Free tax filing initiatives make it easier for taxpayers to claim valuable tax credits for which they qualify and begin building their journey to financial stability.

Oftentimes, these services will also provide information about other programs and resources that may be available to lower income families, such as food assistance, health care subsidies and affordable housing.

Free tax filing services also have broader economic benefits. By putting more money back into the pockets of low- and moderate-income taxpayers in our community, these services can stimulate consumer spending and support our local businesses.

They can also reduce the burden on social safety net programs, such as Medicaid and SNAP, by helping families become more self-sufficient and less reliant on government assistance.

If you do choose to use a free tax filing service, be sure to do your research and find a reputable program. One such program, the Goodwill Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, works with IRS-certified preparers to ensure an easy process.

This tax season alone, Tulsa taxpayers who filed through the VITA program have already received over $4 million in returns and tax credits. That is $4 million going back into the pockets of our neighbors and has the potential to make a huge impact in the quality of life for many.

Whether taxpayers choose to use their refunds to purchase necessities, pay off debts, or even go out to dinner at a local restaurant, our whole community benefits when needs are met and the local economy is energized.

While filing taxes can seem a bit unnerving, don’t let that stop you. Filing your taxes may provide longer-term benefits for you and your household, help alleviate financial stress and ultimately improve quality of life.

We want all Tulsa families to receive the benefits they are entitled to when they file their taxes, and there are services in Tulsa to make that process easier.

Marcela Swenson is the executive director of Tulsa Responds, a partner of the Goodwill VITA program. After working at Atento Capital, she took on her current role in 2020. After moving from Chicago, she has called Tulsa home for three years.