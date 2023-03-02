In my seven years working in Tulsa’s nonprofit sector, I’ve noticed that nonprofits and foundations talk a lot to each other but don't talk much about their relationships with each other.

This past fall, as part of a research study for my master’s degree in philanthropic studies at Indiana University’s Lilly Family School of Philanthropy, I conducted a survey of Tulsa-area nonprofits and foundations. The purpose was to better understand the relationships to find ways for more philanthropic impact.

Here are my top five takeaways:

1. The strongest partnerships boil down to communication.

One nonprofit executive director said: “Ongoing communication and regular partnership, honest feedback and engagement in both directions create strong, sustainable and high-impact partnerships.”

A foundation director wrote: “Ongoing communication, transparency, trust, mutual respect, an interest in learning from one another and clarity around what each is hoping to achieve. Both need to have a clear understanding of the issues they are trying to address, the root causes and appropriate strategies that will lead to positive change.”

2. Nonprofits are not typically forthcoming with foundations about their challenges.

A foundation board member and grants manager said, “As a foundation, there have been numerous times we find out after the fact that a nonprofit is struggling. And, by the time we become aware, the problem has compounded, so we wish they knew not to be afraid to reach out or be transparent about needing help.”

Nonprofits admitted withholding challenges out of fear of losing funding.

A nonprofit executive director described this as “the need to hide failure, or always demonstrate success,” and that “pressure to succeed prevents learning and iteration, as well as risk taking.”

A manager of community affairs for a corporate donor called this a "relationship imbalance" that can stop honest conversation. Also, there is a problematic “need for short term outcomes to long-term problems.”

3. Foundation requirements around applications, reporting and data collection cost time and resources some nonprofits cannot afford.

One nonprofit executive director said, “I feel foundations don’t really realize how terribly under-resourced most nonprofits are. We operate with a deficit of the physical, financial and human capital we really need to do our work well.”

4. Nonprofits would be better served by understanding how a foundation operates internally and recognize that foundation staff are not usually the ultimate decision makers.

A foundation program manager said, “There are several layers of accountability the foundation tries to balance — expectations of multiple board members and many different partners.”

A foundation program associate said, “As a foundation employee, I wish partners knew how many ‘strings’ are pulled. We have our core strategy portfolio but receive constant requests for time and grants.”

The community affairs manager for a corporate donor said they “are bound to our business mission and that shapes where and how we give. Understand the different types of donors and how best to align your work with their priorities.”

5. Nonprofits and foundations seek a casual way to meet and interact.

A foundation managing director said, "There is no neutral space for funders and nonprofits to collaborate in a low-stakes environment.”

A nonprofit executive director said, “I have always wanted to create a nonprofit donor ‘meet and greet’ or ‘expo’ that is open to the community so that everyone could come to the table, meet one another, share needs and priorities, enjoy speakers about the relationship and guidance, etc.”

These five takeaways provide a glimpse into what’s possible when we listen to nonprofits and foundations about their relationships with each other.

If we can become more curious about each other, listen more, communicate better and build more trust, we can construct stronger, more sustainable and higher-impact partnerships that ultimately drive positive outcomes for people and communities.

Andrew Spector is the co-founder and program director of Tulsa Changemakers.