Opinion: Finding meaning in Black history

What does Black history mean?

Well, as both historical and contemporary events regarding Blacks make it tough to provide a brief answer, I will reach back to 1995, when I was asked a similar question. The response still feels relevant.

Black History month is in observance of the African people for their many struggles and triumphs.

It is an opportunity to share an ancestry known for its unique culture and diversity. An illumination of the path and past of Blacks so everyone might see clearly where the Africans came from, how they got here, their accomplishments since arriving and where they are now.

It is a microscopic look at the progression of Blacks. It is a mission to promote understanding, acceptance and appreciation of a misunderstood people by the tracking of their progress.

And while all of this is good, one is correct to wonder if it is sufficient.

Magnifying individual and group growth is a wonderful tool for promoting and appreciating their existence.

How better to maintain such appreciation than to realize the purpose of the seed that produced the root? How better to know the heart of a person than to gain insight into their mind, go beyond the surface?