Opinion: Finding meaning in Black history

What does Black history mean?
Well, as both historical and contemporary events regarding Blacks make it tough to provide a brief answer, I will reach back to 1995, when I was asked a similar question. The response still feels relevant.
Black History month is in observance of the African people for their many struggles and triumphs.
It is an opportunity to share an ancestry known for its unique culture and diversity. An illumination of the path and past of Blacks so everyone might see clearly where the Africans came from, how they got here, their accomplishments since arriving and where they are now.
It is a microscopic look at the progression of Blacks. It is a mission to promote understanding, acceptance and appreciation of a misunderstood people by the tracking of their progress.
And while all of this is good, one is correct to wonder if it is sufficient.
Magnifying individual and group growth is a wonderful tool for promoting and appreciating their existence.
How better to maintain such appreciation than to realize the purpose of the seed that produced the root? How better to know the heart of a person than to gain insight into their mind, go beyond the surface?
Had Blacks not been a race once said to be nonhuman, those questions would be irrelevant. Had they been acknowledged as an equal creation from the beginning, those questions would be immaterial. If the African people were not ridiculed for being Black, those questions would be null and void.
But because their ancestry continues to be undervalued, the question is indeed relevant.
Freedom from shackles and chains, freedom to go and grow, equal rights and recognition of achievements are priceless. Yet there is something more. And a deeper view of Black history can reveal what that is: the root; the seed that caused the need.
The history of Black Americans dates much further back than the year 1619, when some 12 Africans came to be known as the first slaves in America. Just like the Indians, Mexicans, Hispanics, Jews, Caucasians and any other race — the Africans too have a history. It did not begin with slavery.
Looking in this way provides an opportunity for scientists and theologians to lay aside conditioned hypotheses and theories; to re-examine materials, discover the something more.
And, it is a chance for all people to open their minds and notice what, say, books like the Bible mention about Blacks (Cush, Ethiopians, Egyptians, Midianites, Noah and Ham). The genealogy of various figures in Old Testament writings is quite revealing and notable.
Even if putting aside science, theology and religious writings one can reach clarity by answering these questions: Who am I really, outside of a person identified by the color of my skin?” What is my ancestry? Who is my beginning? What is beneath the surface of my creation? Who is my seed?
Black history should certainly be valued and learned from. Additionally, it can serve to remind the whole of humanity that regardless of color, the key to an improved world lies within an awareness of our shared purpose and not solely in surface-level identity.
So across the globe, let us each endeavor this year to obtain a deeper understanding, not only that we may know who the African people are for ourselves but also so that we can teach our children that Blacks are people too — a people whose purpose, like all others, is not determined by only what the eye can see.
Sylvia R. Draper lives in Tulsa.
