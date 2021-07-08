Opinion: Extraordinary people are making a difference for Oklahomans in need

I was amazed by their resilience and strength during not only a pandemic but a record-cold winter. We jumped to open emergency overflow shelters in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Our Street Outreach and Mobile Medical teams delivered 70 lunches a day and 70 hygiene kits a week to help protect individuals who were living on the streets at the height of the pandemic, a time when so many agencies were pulling back.

I could fill this page and many more things our staff has accomplished. It is their giving heart of service that is the root of all we do. It is no secret many on our staff have lived experiences with homelessness, mental health, addiction, justice involvement and more. These experiences make us even better at what we do.

We are the grandmother on our staff who took in her two young grandchildren during the pandemic while working from home. She never missed a beat.

These are just some of our stories. There are so many more. We have employees who have been with the association for nearly two decades. Our staff members is diverse and talented.

Much like our work in the field, we see our staff for who they are. They are not defined by their challenges. We celebrate their strength and resilience.