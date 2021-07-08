Opinion: Extraordinary people are making a difference for Oklahomans in need

In September I will mark my first year with Mental Health Association Oklahoma. It has been an honor to lead this association, and I am looking forward to continued growth in Tulsa and across our state as we find ways to help even more Oklahomans.
I am often asked about data, outcomes and quantifiable results. I am a self-proclaimed data nerd and these things are incredibly important. The association has proven fantastic outcomes for the 30,000 Oklahomans we serve.
That being said, I want to focus this editorial on something we don’t always stop to recognize — the extraordinary staff that are behind these outcomes. They are the heart and soul of our association. And, like all Oklahomans, they have been affected by the pandemic in varying and countless ways.
It breaks my heart that one of my front-line employees endured the worst that the pandemic could do to a family and her tribal community. Kim lost a total of 20 loved ones, including her brother, aunts, uncles, in-laws, cousins, and other dear ones. And this tragic list doesn’t even include beloved friends and tribal elders. Through these tragedies, Kim remained committed to helping the people we serve in our housing. Each day, Kim and her staff worked to prevent the spread of COVID and helped keep tenants connected to mental health treatment and other resources in a virtual world.
The pandemic caused significant community distress and led to increased demand for mental health and housing and homeless outreach services. Our services are needed now more than ever — which means our staff are being asked to do more now than ever, and they are stepping up in incredible ways.
I was amazed by their resilience and strength during not only a pandemic but a record-cold winter. We jumped to open emergency overflow shelters in Tulsa and Oklahoma City. Our Street Outreach and Mobile Medical teams delivered 70 lunches a day and 70 hygiene kits a week to help protect individuals who were living on the streets at the height of the pandemic, a time when so many agencies were pulling back.
I could fill this page and many more things our staff has accomplished. It is their giving heart of service that is the root of all we do. It is no secret many on our staff have lived experiences with homelessness, mental health, addiction, justice involvement and more. These experiences make us even better at what we do.
We are the grandmother on our staff who took in her two young grandchildren during the pandemic while working from home. She never missed a beat.
These are just some of our stories. There are so many more. We have employees who have been with the association for nearly two decades. Our staff members is diverse and talented.
Much like our work in the field, we see our staff for who they are. They are not defined by their challenges. We celebrate their strength and resilience.
It has been a great first year of getting to know these amazing people. On the streets, in the office, and across our housing and service programs — we are truly phenomenal together.
With dedicated staff, a strong board and our generous supporters, expect a lot from us at Mental Health Association Oklahoma. We will deliver.
Terri White, MSW, is chief executive officer of Mental Health Association Oklahoma.
