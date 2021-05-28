Opinion: Exercise to age gracefully

Most Americans want to carry out their normal daily activities feeling strong, in control and mentally sharp. But we can’t carry out even basic modest tasks unless sufficient oxygen is circulated to the brain and every other part of the body

As we age, it becomes increasingly difficult for the body to extract oxygen from the air we breathe. Insufficient oxygen extraction in the body is the main reason older people have difficulty completing tasks that used to be “a piece of cake.”

After age 30, our body’s maximum ability to extract oxygen may decrease by 10% each year. So that while a 20 year old may be able to extract 40-50 liters of oxygen per minute — more than enough to carry out daily tasks — a 31 year old may only extract 36 and a 32 year old, 33 and so on until one day he hauls the trash to the curb and is left winded and scared.

However, our body can be trained to regain quickly and dramatically its ability to extract oxygen up to 40 to 50 liters per minute and beyond, and the typical 10% annual decline in oxygen extraction can be reduced to 5%. But, this state of peak fitness can only be achieved through our regular, vigorous aerobic exercise.