Opinion: Exercise to age gracefully

The key to good health is regular, vigorous physical activity. It is the cornerstone of health and the key to longevity.
Inactivity is the single most important factor that diminishes our chances for good health and a long life.
There has been a negligible increase in life expectancy during the last 40 years, despite a profusion of major medical breakthroughs. A baby born in 2014 can be expected to live between 80 and 85 years but theoretically, the child should live to be at least 120 years old since research shows that human cells are capable of dividing and multiplying until 120.
Why don’t we live as long as we could? For that matter why can’t many of us climb a few stairs without becoming short of breath?
Powerful research evidence supports this. For example, 6,000 longshoremen who used different levels of on-the-job physical activity were followed. The workers who expended high levels of energy doing heavy work were shown to be only half as likely to suffer fatal heart attacks as were longshoremen whose workloads required only light or moderate physical activity. The study concluded that consistent output of high energy protects against death from heart attacks.
Other research involving 17,000 Harvard University alumni ages 35 to 74 showed a direct relationship between death rates and energy expenditure. With or without consideration of risk factors such as smoking, hypertension and body weight, death rates among the alumni declined steadily as energy expended during exercise increased.
Most Americans want to carry out their normal daily activities feeling strong, in control and mentally sharp. But we can’t carry out even basic modest tasks unless sufficient oxygen is circulated to the brain and every other part of the body
As we age, it becomes increasingly difficult for the body to extract oxygen from the air we breathe. Insufficient oxygen extraction in the body is the main reason older people have difficulty completing tasks that used to be “a piece of cake.”
After age 30, our body’s maximum ability to extract oxygen may decrease by 10% each year. So that while a 20 year old may be able to extract 40-50 liters of oxygen per minute — more than enough to carry out daily tasks — a 31 year old may only extract 36 and a 32 year old, 33 and so on until one day he hauls the trash to the curb and is left winded and scared.
However, our body can be trained to regain quickly and dramatically its ability to extract oxygen up to 40 to 50 liters per minute and beyond, and the typical 10% annual decline in oxygen extraction can be reduced to 5%. But, this state of peak fitness can only be achieved through our regular, vigorous aerobic exercise.
Older Americans who have been sedentary don’t have to begin with grueling sessions on heavy equipment at a spa or fitness center or bench pressing at a local gym. Walking is the best way to begin. Work up to a pace of 3-5 mph, swinging your arms to get your heart beating at 60% to 80% of its maximal rate. Begin walking at a moderate pace, gradually working up to two miles in half hour periods three times a week.
Swimming and low impact supervised aerobic sessions are also great for fitness. It’s especially important for us older athletes to warm up slowly and cool-down after exercising, stretching the body and moving the arms and legs about. It is very important to increase the heart rate gradually before activity and to avoid pooling of the blood in the legs afterward.
The benefit could include a longer, healthier life! Death can be delayed and illness prevented or lessened through regular vigorous exercise.
Dr. Tom Allen is a Tulsa internist.
