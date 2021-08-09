Opinion: Everyone wins in Tulsa when homelessness is reduced ... including Johnny.

A few weeks ago, I had the honor to join Mental Health Association Oklahoma’s homeless street outreach team and its CEO, Terri White, for an afternoon spent delivering bags of essential items, like sunblock and water, to some of Tulsa’s most vulnerable citizens experiencing homelessness.
The team also offered help in getting people off the streets and into a safe place to live.
Like many people we met, Johnny needed the team’s help. In exchange, he offered us a poignant song about wishing for a new life.
When we pulled up in a caravan of two trucks, Johnny was sitting on the steps of a church as the passersby seemed to not even see him.
Then, as a kindness, Johnny began to play and sing Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” on his battered acoustic guitar. That song carries even more weight when it’s sung by a man whose life fits in a grocery cart.
Later, I returned and found Johnny. I wanted to give him my childhood guitar, which I knew he could use more than I. He had really touched our hearts.
Even though Tulsa has emerged into “a new normal,” I’ve heard from friends and family about how much they are concerned about people like Johnny who are experiencing homelessness at what seems to be an alarming rate.
During the pandemic, unsheltered homelessness has increased in Tulsa and across the country because social distancing requirements forced shelters to downsize their operations and serve fewer people.
The eviction moratorium and rental assistance programs helped keep people in housing, but some people still became homeless. For people already on the streets, Tulsa’s emergency overflow shelter, along with the Hotel to Housing initiative and other efforts, helped keep people safe.
I feared that when the eviction moratorium ended on July 31, we would see the numbers climb even further. For unfortunate reasons, the eviction moratorium has been extended in Tulsa until Oct. 3 as it has for all parts of the United States that are experiencing what the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls “substantial” and “high” spread of the coronavirus.
So what can be done to help end homelessness in Tulsa?
As I’ve known for many years, the answer is more affordable housing.
In Oklahoma, for every dollar invested in affordable housing development, $4.50 is returned in direct, indirect and induced economic activity through the jobs created, taxes paid and much more.
Importantly, this is why production of affordable housing to end homelessness is a nonpartisan issue.
This doesn’t even count the public sector costs avoided due to reduced incarceration, hospitalization and more. You can also factor in the positive impacts on tourism and businesses downtown.