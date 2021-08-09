Opinion: Everyone wins in Tulsa when homelessness is reduced ... including Johnny.

A few weeks ago, I had the honor to join Mental Health Association Oklahoma’s homeless street outreach team and its CEO, Terri White, for an afternoon spent delivering bags of essential items, like sunblock and water, to some of Tulsa’s most vulnerable citizens experiencing homelessness.

The team also offered help in getting people off the streets and into a safe place to live.

Like many people we met, Johnny needed the team’s help. In exchange, he offered us a poignant song about wishing for a new life.

When we pulled up in a caravan of two trucks, Johnny was sitting on the steps of a church as the passersby seemed to not even see him.

Then, as a kindness, Johnny began to play and sing Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” on his battered acoustic guitar. That song carries even more weight when it’s sung by a man whose life fits in a grocery cart.

Later, I returned and found Johnny. I wanted to give him my childhood guitar, which I knew he could use more than I. He had really touched our hearts.

Even though Tulsa has emerged into “a new normal,” I’ve heard from friends and family about how much they are concerned about people like Johnny who are experiencing homelessness at what seems to be an alarming rate.