Opinion: Even with moratorium extension, an eviction crisis looms. Right-to-counsel laws help level the playing field for renters

Locally, where elected leaders recently passed a resolution in support of right to counsel in evictions (but without any associated funding), it’s instructive to note that Right to Counsel programs elsewhere have proven to increase legal representation, reduce evictions and homelessness and ultimately save the city money.

In 2017, New York City enacted the nation’s first right-to-counsel law for those facing eviction in housing court. Not only has legal representation of defendants increased, but eviction filings are also down, and almost 90% of households with counsel have been allowed to stay in their homes.

In San Francisco, where voters approved a 2018 ballot measure ensuring right to counsel for those facing eviction, such filings are also down. And in Cleveland, which adopted its program in 2020, data for its first six months shows that 93% of tenants with counsel were able to avoid eviction.

Other cities with right to counsel ordinances in housing include Baltimore, Newark, Philadelphia and Seattle. Similar ordinances are being debated in Fresno and Denver, while pilot projects are under way in in Houston and under consideration in Milwaukee.