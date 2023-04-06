One would think in 2023 we’d be well past the conversations of the glass ceiling and pay equity.

Unfortunately, we’re still bumping up against barriers similar to those faced by our mothers, grandmothers and even our great-grandmothers.

If the glass ceiling were going to shatter and our current systems of employment were going to embrace — and practice — pay equity, wouldn’t it have happened by now? Studies have shown that we as women won’t see pay equity in our lifetimes.

So, if the glass ceiling isn’t breaking, what are our options to experience economic equity?

The answer? We need to embrace our power to create it for ourselves.

How? Simply put, we need to change the rules and build a new, more equitable system.

Entrepreneurship is the best tool we have to do this. It allows women to step outside of the limitations of the workforce and rewrite the rules that have been imposed on us since we entered the workforce.

And while building a new, equitable workforce system isn’t necessarily easy, it is doable. There are three steps we must take.

1. Reframing outdated and untrue stereotypes about women and wealth

From the moment we’re born, women have limitations put on them, and we’re conditioned to believe these things as we grow up. It’s something known as "stereotype threat," a concept coined by researcher Claude Steele.

Steele indicated that we are taught certain perspectives; we believe them to be true; and we allow them to limit what we believe to be possible for our lives.

Fortunately, studies show that when women aren’t ruled by these mental limitations, when we believe that we actually can do whatever we put our minds to, we create change. We perform at a higher level when we truly believe in ourselves instead of the conditioning we’re indoctrinated to believe.

2. Increased access to education, wealth and funding

The next step is to provide better access to entrepreneurial and financial education for women. Despite women in 2021 having started 49% of new businesses in the U.S., the majority of women-owned businesses still never hit the six-figure mark.

In addition, men receive more funding for their businesses; a whopping 98% of venture capital is given to men. To change this, we need to find ways to give all women better access to financial and business education.

3. Becoming wealth creators and employers in our own rights

The third step in this process is to empower ourselves to become employers and wealth creators. We have the capacity to design, build and lead a workforce created by us and for us. And when we empower and uplift each other, we are a powerful force.

The Economic Impact of Women Owned Businesses found that if U.S.-based women-owned businesses were their own country, they would have the fifth largest GDP in the world.

When we believe in ourselves, have access to education and resources, and become the creators of an equitable workforce, women can become unstoppable! We have an amazing opportunity to create a better future for us and those who will come after us.

Let’s give ourselves the chance to exit the building with the glass ceiling and create a new one — one without any ceilings!

Bri Seeley owns Seeley Enterprises Inc., bespoke business consulting services for both individuals and businesses. She is also the founder of Infinite HERizons, a nonprofit to create global economic equity for women through business and entrepreneurial education and empowerment.