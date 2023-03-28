Oklahoma is caught in a child care crunch, and working families are feeling the brunt of it. Ending Oklahoma's child care deserts will require a multi-pronged, multi-year approach that supports parents, employers and providers.

Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa, and Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, both filed bills to get parents off the sidelines and back in the workforce.

More than 50% of Oklahomans live in a child care desert. Opening and operating a child care facility in the state is difficult because of high costs, low wages and thin margins.

The state has suffered a steep decline in child care facilities since 2012 when it had more than 4,000 child care facilities in the state. That number declined to just 2,954 in 2021. This lack of child care results in a low workforce participation rate for Oklahoma, which is the percentage of those working or actively looking for work.

Simply put, parents sitting on the bench aren’t even looking to get back in the game because they don’t have a safe place to send their kids.

Mothers are disproportionality impacted by this. Nationwide, 1 million women are no longer participating in the workforce. Oklahoma’s workforce is below 62.3% and has dropped staggeringly since 2020. Oklahoma has seen a 6.1% decline in workforce labor participation among mothers with children ranging in age from infant to four years old.

A woman’s average annual salary is less than a man’s, so they are often the ones to quit their job when child care is unavailable or unaffordable.

Additionally, the bulk of child care responsibilities fall on women. Employers can view leaving early or staying home with sick kids as not prioritizing work. In the long term, women miss promotions and growth opportunities, widening the wage gap even more.

Parents fortunate enough to get their child into a child care facility still must find a way to afford it.

Oklahoma is one of the 10 most expensive states for child care costs in the nation, with families spending 6.9% of their income on child care in 2020.

Garvin’s Senate Bill 1063 and Schreiber’s House Bill 2451 would alleviate some of the financial burden by providing tax credits to employers who either expand or establish child care facilities or provide financial assistance to employees for child care. HB 2451 also provides a tool to help solve the child care worker shortage by providing them a tax credit.

Efforts are being considered to end burdensome bureaucracy.

Licensed child care facilities must comply with strict safety regulations — Oklahoma’s Department of Human Services is nationally recognized as the gold standard in child care facility regulation. DHS has expertise in what keeps kids safe — and what doesn’t. Local governments do not, but that hasn’t stopped some of them from trying.

Schreiber’s House Bill 2452 codifies child care facilities licensed by DHS are not subject to stricter local regulations. It streamlines regulations concerning the licensing of Oklahoma child care facilities while ensuring child care facilities operate safely and efficiently.

Saddling child care providers with unnecessary regulation puts licensed child care facilities out of business and eliminates quality child care options for working families.

These bills are a positive first step. Without access to child care, Oklahoma can’t solve its workforce crisis.

Jennifer Ellis is the president and CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc., based in Lawton.