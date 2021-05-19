Opinion: Eight years after the Moore tornado, Oklahoma still lags in preparedness

It has been eight years to the day since an enormous and powerful EF5 tornado ripped through Moore, producing winds of more than 200 mph, killing 24 people and injuring 212 others.

Tragically, seven of those killed were children at Plaza Tower Elementary School, which was reduced to rubble. Nearby Briarwood Elementary was also destroyed, along with churches, businesses, and most of all, homes. Throughout its 37-minute duration, the tornado leveled an estimated 1,150 homes and caused approximately $2 billion in damages.

When we visited Moore in the aftermath of this tragedy, many wanted to know whether any of the devastation could have been prevented. The answer was yes.

Many buildings could have been saved by stronger construction. It was encouraging to see Moore adopt a stronger building code the following year, but other areas of Oklahoma have taken too few steps to brace against future tornadoes. If we don’t make improvements soon throughout the state, we’re inviting what happened in Moore to happen again in another community.

Protecting against tornado damage requires constructing homes to withstand high wind speeds, and Oklahoma is notorious for high wind speeds. Of the six tornadoes with the fastest-ever winds, five occurred in Oklahoma.