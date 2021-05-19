Opinion: Eight years after the Moore tornado, Oklahoma still lags in preparedness

It has been eight years to the day since an enormous and powerful EF5 tornado ripped through Moore, producing winds of more than 200 mph, killing 24 people and injuring 212 others.
Tragically, seven of those killed were children at Plaza Tower Elementary School, which was reduced to rubble. Nearby Briarwood Elementary was also destroyed, along with churches, businesses, and most of all, homes. Throughout its 37-minute duration, the tornado leveled an estimated 1,150 homes and caused approximately $2 billion in damages.
When we visited Moore in the aftermath of this tragedy, many wanted to know whether any of the devastation could have been prevented. The answer was yes.
Many buildings could have been saved by stronger construction. It was encouraging to see Moore adopt a stronger building code the following year, but other areas of Oklahoma have taken too few steps to brace against future tornadoes. If we don’t make improvements soon throughout the state, we’re inviting what happened in Moore to happen again in another community.
Protecting against tornado damage requires constructing homes to withstand high wind speeds, and Oklahoma is notorious for high wind speeds. Of the six tornadoes with the fastest-ever winds, five occurred in Oklahoma.
In fact, Moore itself was struck by a separate EF5 14 years earlier that produced the highest wind speeds ever recorded on Earth at that time — a record that was broken by yet another Oklahoma tornado in 2013. When we traveled to Moore eight years ago, we met individuals whose homes had been destroyed twice by tornadoes.
Not all of these houses could have been saved. For homes in the direct path of an EF4 or EF5 tornado, little can be done to prevent major damage. Fortunately, the center path, which contains the strongest winds, typically accounts for less than 10% of a tornado’s overall zone of destruction. The much larger outer areas may still produce 100-plus mph winds, but those can be withstood — if a home is properly constructed or retrofitted.
If any state needs wind-resistant homes, it’s Oklahoma. So why are our building codes the same or weaker than in states that go years without a tornado?
In most localities in Oklahoma, homebuilders aren’t required to make even the simplest improvements, like bolting rather than nailing a house to its foundation, despite proof that the changes can be a matter of life and death. As Oklahoma’s communities continue to expand outward with new home construction, the potential targets for tornadoes are increasing.
But there is good news. For those looking to build stronger homes or retrofit older ones to be tornado resistant, we know how to do it —and the information is available for free online.
Engineers at the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety have developed the FORTIFIED Home standard, which is the gold standard for storm preparedness. It can be used by any builder or contractor.
The FORTIFIED standard includes beyond-code measures to keep your roof attached and your house on its foundation in winds up to 130 mph. It also explains how to protect vulnerable areas like your garage door. When a garage door fails during a tornado, wind pressure builds up inside and causes the roof and walls to blow outward.
Homes built to the FORTIFIED standard are vastly more durable during extreme weather events. If houses in Moore had been built using FORTIFIED, our models show that as much as 50% of the damage from eight years ago could have been lessened or prevented.
While the costs of upgrading your home can be offset by lower insurance rates and a reduced likelihood of expensive damage, many Oklahomans still cannot afford the upfront cost of retrofitting. That’s why it must not fall to homeowners alone to protect against tornadoes. Making our homes and communities more resilient requires a partnership between government, businesses and individuals.
For their part, local governments should follow Moore’s example and pass stronger building codes. They must also construct more storm shelters and ensure that schools and other government buildings have the highest standard of construction and emergency protocols.
Meanwhile, the state and federal governments should provide financial assistance for building retrofits in high-risk areas. This would save money in the long run. A 2019 study by the National Institute of Building Sciences shows that for every dollar spent on preparedness, six dollars can be saved on recovery efforts.
We must act soon. In the eight years since we lost 24 lives, Oklahoma has lost at least another 20 people to tornadoes. Countless homes have been destroyed and lives altered.
While these storms are powerful, we are not powerless against them. More must be done —and fast — to steel our homes against the next devastating twister.
We don’t know when and where it will strike, but we know it will come. And we better be ready to face it when it does.
Tim Lovell is director of the Disaster Resilience Network, an Oklahoma nonprofit dedicated to making homes and businesses more resilient. Roy Wright is the CEO of the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety and the former Chief Executive of FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program.
