Opinion: Dreamers are caring for COVID-19 patients. They deserve legal status

That would be a tragedy for these young adults and for the country. I’ve known Dreamers all my life and currently support them throughout the state as an immigration lawyer. I know how valuable they are. Oklahoma’s more than 10,000 Dreamers pay some $43 million in federal, state and local taxes. But the pandemic has also shown us how much we depend on them.

More than 500,000 Dreamers are essential workers, according to New American Economy. In Oklahoma, an estimated 1,600 young immigrant adults with DACA permits proved their willingness to sacrifice for the country they love during the bleakest parts of the pandemic by working as nurses, home health care aides, teachers, grocery clerks and agricultural workers. In the months ahead, they’ll be even more important as our state faces critical labor shortages.

They answered the call to step up during our state’s most difficult moments. Now I urge Congress to relieve some of their suffering. You can’t imagine what it’s like to live each day with chronic stress and anxiety, never knowing if you’ll be allowed to stay in your home, continue to work and remain with your friends and family. Oklahomans got a taste of what it feels like to live in isolation during the pandemic. That’s how Dreamers have been living most of their lives — wishing desperately to belong to a country that has kept us at arm’s length.