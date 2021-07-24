Opinion: Dreamers are caring for COVID-19 patients. They deserve legal status

As Oklahomans face a troubling new wave of COVID-19 infections, they depend on our state’s resilient health care workers to care for them. But patients don’t always realize that many of the employees monitoring their respirators, administering their medications and nursing them to health face a momentous struggle of their own.
When they clock out at the end of the day, they confront a terrible reality: As undocumented immigrants who came to Oklahoma as children — age 7 on average —they lack the basic security to call this state home.
Many Dreamers have languished in exasperating legal limbo for decades. I know, because I used to be one.
I came to Oklahoma when I was just 1 year old. I’m 29 now and received my green card last November. I was lucky that the love of my life is an American citizen. But most Dreamers have no pathway to legality; there is no “line” to get into.
Yet there’s a reason to be hopeful. In March, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the long-awaited Dream and Promise Act. If the Senate can get behind this bipartisan bill, we can finally give Dreamers the future they deserve.
It’s time for U.S. Sens. James Lankford and Jim Inhofe to take a stand. It’s something the majority of Americans, including 54% of Republicans, support.
Over the past couple decades, Congress has repeatedly discussed offering Dreamers a pathway to citizenship. Despite many best intentions, legislation was never passed. Instead, in 2012, the DACA program was created to give us work permits in two-year increments. It was a much-welcomed reprieve, but it was temporary. Last week’s news that a federal judge in Texas ruled the program was unconstitutional and won’t accept new applications leave us vulnerable to deportation.
That would be a tragedy for these young adults and for the country. I’ve known Dreamers all my life and currently support them throughout the state as an immigration lawyer. I know how valuable they are. Oklahoma’s more than 10,000 Dreamers pay some $43 million in federal, state and local taxes. But the pandemic has also shown us how much we depend on them.
More than 500,000 Dreamers are essential workers, according to New American Economy. In Oklahoma, an estimated 1,600 young immigrant adults with DACA permits proved their willingness to sacrifice for the country they love during the bleakest parts of the pandemic by working as nurses, home health care aides, teachers, grocery clerks and agricultural workers. In the months ahead, they’ll be even more important as our state faces critical labor shortages.
They answered the call to step up during our state’s most difficult moments. Now I urge Congress to relieve some of their suffering. You can’t imagine what it’s like to live each day with chronic stress and anxiety, never knowing if you’ll be allowed to stay in your home, continue to work and remain with your friends and family. Oklahomans got a taste of what it feels like to live in isolation during the pandemic. That’s how Dreamers have been living most of their lives — wishing desperately to belong to a country that has kept us at arm’s length.
Many of us have gone through the Oklahoma school system. Every morning, we pledged allegiance to the flag, but without an act from Congress, we cannot serve in the military, get an affordable education at our state universities, participate in our democracy as voters, or make the long-term contributions to America that we are eager to make.
I urge the senators to please support the Dream and Promise Act. Oklahoma will thank you.
Javier Hernandez is an immigration attorney and board member of Dream Action Oklahoma. He lives in Oklahoma City.
