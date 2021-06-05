Opinion: Don't stifle dissent. Deal with underlying issues

While the law seems to create parameters that limit its reach, Black people are often deemed suspicious and criminal, even when going about the most banal activity. This statute is ripe for misuse by law enforcement, prosecutors and judges, whose biases — implicit or explicit — already contribute to the disproportionate incarceration of Black people.

The law comes after a 2020 incident in which a white man drove his pick-up truck into Black Lives Matter protesters who blocked the interstate here in Tulsa, injuring three people, including one who is now paralyzed from the waist down. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler declined to bring charges against the driver.

This law permits a tactic that has been used by the KKK. It gives people a license to kill, creating a real risk to the safety and lives of people who peacefully protest against racial and social injustice.

Another new law, House Bill 1643, is positioned to stifle accountability and result in criminalizing a person for posting videos or images of police violence online. It has vague parameters that will doubtlessly be interpreted unreasonably and misapplied by prosecutors, as the lawfulness of this act is predicated on an ill-defined “intent to harass or intimidate” police officers.