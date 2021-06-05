Opinion: Don't stifle dissent. Deal with underlying issues

As millions of demonstrators peacefully took to the streets last year to protest police violence and racial injustice against Black and Brown communities, law enforcement officers viciously attacked peaceful protesters with militarized and excessive force.
In ensuing state legislative sessions, rather than protecting protesters from officers’ excessive force, legislators across the country mobilized to suppress protests and risk subjecting peaceful protesters to criminal liability or other harms through approximately 90 pieces of legislation.
At least 34 states have either introduced or passed laws that put at risk the safety of people who voice dissent about social injustices, such as police violence. Many of these bills have clearly been enacted in response to the wave of historic protests against police violence and anti-Black racism.
These legislative efforts ignore the underlying causes of racial justice protests over the last year — the legitimate grievances about current and historic governmental actors, abuses of police power and racial inequities that deprive Black and Brown communities of lived equality.
As the great historian Dr. John Hope Franklin, an Oklahoma native, said, “I think knowing one’s history leads one to act in a more enlightened fashion. I cannot imagine how knowing one’s history would not urge one to be an activist.”
Monday marked the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which decimated the thriving Black community of Greenwood. Today, in Tulsa, Black youth are three times as likely to be arrested as white youth, and Black adults are twice as likely to be arrested as white adults, frequently for low-level offenses.
In the U.S., Black people have long borne the burden of over-policing, disparate criminalization, and systemic inequality, resulting in disproportionate arrests, incarceration, homelessness, unemployment, exclusion from access to quality and affordable health care, and COVID-19 infection and death. Rather than address the legitimate and critical issues that protesters raised, the anti-protester laws risk criminalizing and endangering peaceful protesters..
Oklahoma, in particular, passed a number of bills in the last session that create a range of excessive civil and criminal penalties for protesters. The bills include up to 10-year prison sentences, up to $1 million fines, job termination and future employment restrictions, and prosecution under Oklahoma’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations statute (the same statute used to prosecute organized crime).
One particularly egregious law, House Bill 1674, is a horrific anti-protestor law that provides cover for motorists to hit and kill people while evading accountability. It removes criminal and civil liability for people who injure or kill while “fleeing from a riot” if the driver has a “reasonable belief that fleeing was necessary” to protect them from serious injury or death.
While the law seems to create parameters that limit its reach, Black people are often deemed suspicious and criminal, even when going about the most banal activity. This statute is ripe for misuse by law enforcement, prosecutors and judges, whose biases — implicit or explicit — already contribute to the disproportionate incarceration of Black people.
The law comes after a 2020 incident in which a white man drove his pick-up truck into Black Lives Matter protesters who blocked the interstate here in Tulsa, injuring three people, including one who is now paralyzed from the waist down. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler declined to bring charges against the driver.
This law permits a tactic that has been used by the KKK. It gives people a license to kill, creating a real risk to the safety and lives of people who peacefully protest against racial and social injustice.
Another new law, House Bill 1643, is positioned to stifle accountability and result in criminalizing a person for posting videos or images of police violence online. It has vague parameters that will doubtlessly be interpreted unreasonably and misapplied by prosecutors, as the lawfulness of this act is predicated on an ill-defined “intent to harass or intimidate” police officers.
This law might have subjected Darnella Frazier, who recorded Derek Chauvin murdering George Floyd in Minneapolis last May, to criminal penalties.
The message communicated through these laws is plain: Gov. Kevin Stitt and a majority of Oklahoma legislators were moved to shield officers from complaints about their misconduct rather than address the legitimate grievances and abuses of police power that Black and Brown people have passionately protested against over the last year.
Oklahoma is not alone in its attack on public dissent. States like Florida have advanced similarly dangerous legislation that limits job opportunities, student loans for higher education, public benefits, and bail until the first court appearance for those who are arrested for protest-related activity. The NAACP Legal Defense Fund and other civil rights groups have challenged the draconian law enacted in Florida.
Legislators who have chosen to criminalize dissent rather than address the structural racism in our law enforcement and other systems have not learned from our history and are intensifying the conditions that led to last summer’s uprising. The answer to last year’s protests is not further criminalization, but rather to address the racial inequities that sparked them.
Puneet Cheema is manager of justice for the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. Rep. Regina Goodwin, a Democrat, represents Tulsa’s District 73 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
