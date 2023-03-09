Long ago, in the 15th century, the Chinese recognized that people who had contracted smallpox were immune to reinfection.

They came up with the idea of preserving scabs from individuals who had suffered mild cases, drying them out, crushing them to a powder and blowing them up the nostril a method called variolation. Here’s betting you wouldn’t want anyone blowing smallpox scabs up your nose.

But you might feel differently if you lived in 15th century China where less than 2% who received the powdered scabs developed small pox contrasted with 30% who did not.

In the years before vaccines were available, millions of children worldwide died horrific deaths each year from infectious diseases like whooping cough, polio and measles.

While the Chinese were first out of the gate in attempting to develop a vaccine against smallpox, it is the 18th century British physician Edward Jenner who is credited with developing the first safe and reliable version.

In May 1976, Jenner inoculated 8-year-old James Phipps with smallpox matter from a sore on the hand of a milk maid. Phipps suffered a local skin reaction and felt unwell for a few days but made a full recovery. Two months later, Jenner tested Phipps’s resistance again with matter from a smallpox sore. Phipps remained perfectly well and was the first human to be vaccinated against smallpox.

Vaccines contain a virus or other microorganism in a weakened state or proteins from the organism by stimulating the body’s adaptive immunity help prevent illness from an infectious disease.

Even before Robert Koch’s “germ theory” at the end of the 19th century that a particular germ could cause a specific disease was widely accepted, health departments routinely sent inspectors to check on unvaccinated school children.

In 1827, Boston required all children to give proof of smallpox vaccination and in 1855 enacted a compulsory school vaccination law. But failure to enforce the law likely led to the outbreak of smallpox in the late 1880s. In the 1880s and 1890s, many states enacted compulsory school vaccination measures.

It was not until the series of smallpox epidemics in the final 20 years of the 19th century that compulsory school vaccination was universally accepted and enforced.

The routinely recommended vaccines were developed in the early 20th century were pertussis (whooping cough) (1914), diphtheria (1926) and tetanus (1938). In 1948, these three vaccines were combined as the DPT vaccine that is routinely administered today. The use of DPT has virtually eliminated diphtheria and tetanus and greatly reduced the number of pertussis cases in children.

Polio was once one of the most feared diseases in the U.S. In the early 1950s, before polio vaccines were available, polio outbreaks caused more than 15,000 cases of paralysis and 1,900 deaths each year, mostly of children. More than 35,00 people were disabled every year.

In the early 1950s, Dr. Jonas Salk developed the first vaccine for polio and tested it on himself. In 1955, the vaccine was licensed. By 1957, annual cases dropped from 58,000 to 5600, and by 1961 only 161 cases were recorded.

A second type of vaccine, the oral version, was developed by Albert Sabin, and like Salk, tested it on himself.

Immediately following the introduction of polio vaccine, the number of polio cases fell rapidly to less than 100 in the 1960s and fewer than 10 in the 1970s. Since 1979, no cases of polio caused by wild poliovirus have originated in the U.S.

Vaccines save us from diseases, but then cause us to forget the diseases from which they save us.

Thomas Wesley Allen D.O., MPH, is the former dean and vice president of Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences in Tulsa.