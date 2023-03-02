We are grateful to House Speaker Charles McCall and the House for the boost to public education funding proposed by House Bill 2775. However, we should be concerned about how this money will be unequally distributed per child should they bypass Oklahoma’s funding formula.

On the surface, this may appear benign, but the long-term implications will have devastating effects in our attempts to equalize all students’ chances for academic success — both in rural and urban schools.

While equity has become a bad word in some quarters, we have all benefited from it. If you were a struggling reader in school, you probably received additional help to equalize your ability to become a reader. Not every student is positioned — through no fault of their own — to take advantage of the many educational opportunities that a school provides.

That is why we have Parent Teacher Organizations and booster clubs for band, athletics, clubs and organizations. Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that every student within these programs is supported and equipped with the necessary items to participate.

Similarly, Oklahoma’s equalized funding formula assigns extra weights for higher-need students, such as those with a disability or those who are low-income or bilingual. By bypassing the formula, legislators are effectively saying that a special needs child in Tulsa is less deserving than one living in Jay.

If the $300 million were put through the state school funding formula, it would ensure that these dollars were distributed equitably. Instead, legislators want to cap districts at $2 million, which means larger districts would receive considerably less per student than smaller districts.

This variance in per-pupil funding, if distributed outside of the funding formula, will see some schools receiving as much as $441.50 per pupil and others as little as $36.10. That is a huge discrepancy. This is what is at stake if these additional funds are not run through the equalized funding formula.

Oklahoma instituted its equalized funding formula in the early 1980s to ensure that schools and students — regardless of ZIP code or address — would have adequate funding to ensure a quality public school education.

To accomplish this, taxpayers across the state, including in school districts within wealthier communities, give tax revenue (i.e., property tax, gross production tax, motor vehicle taxes, etc.) back to the state so that it can then be redistributed to all schools to ensure equity in per-pupil allocation.

Simply put, the funding formula distributes school funding in an equalized manner so that students attending a public school in a lower socio-economic ZIP code are not penalized for where they live.

A claim has been made by the House that rural schools in Oklahoma do not receive enough money through the formula to address a student’s educational needs. This implies that larger districts have a revenue advantage over rural schools, which is simply not true.

In reality, none of our districts receive adequate funding; this is due to the amount of dollars put into the formula and is not an inherent fault of the formula.

This unequal distribution of funding impacts approximately 344,000 students (49%) of children across the state. Just think about the academic (and programmatic) impact to students and schools that get the short end of the stick.

Annually, Oklahoma students each receive about $2,000 less for their education than a student in neighboring states. With $4 billion in excess state revenues, we have a window of opportunity to make a historic investment in common education that can enhance Oklahoma’s economic viability and quality of life.

Oklahomans should stand behind this historic investment in our students, teachers and schools. Let’s do the right thing and run this $300 million infusion through the equalized funding formula. That will ensure that all our children get the education they deserve!

Kirt Hartzler is superintendent of Union Public Schools.