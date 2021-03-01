Opinion: Don't believe the hype about cattle destroying the environment

My family has been raising cattle in Osage County for four generations and over 100 years. It’s a legacy I plan to pass down to the next generation, and I am proud of the work we do to raise cattle and supply beef to consumers across the country.

In addition to being a rancher, I am also the past chairman of the Oklahoma Nature Conservancy. Some people might ask what a rancher is doing working with an environmental group, but I think we have a lot in common.

We both love this land. Ranchers not only love the land, but we also make our living from it. And if you plan to stay in the cattle business very long, you’d better be a good steward of the land. We are both in this for the long run.

“Sustainability” is a buzz word that gets thrown around a lot, but I believe that operating a ranch for 100 years is the definition of sustainability.

Finally, we both want to leave the land better than we found it. Just as my father made improvements for over 50 years, I want to do my part to leave our ranch better for the fifth generation of Drummonds.

I’ve heard some groups claim that cattle are destroying the environment and that we should fight climate change by not eating beef or moving to plant-based “fake meat” substitutes.