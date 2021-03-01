Opinion: Don't believe the hype about cattle destroying the environment

My family has been raising cattle in Osage County for four generations and over 100 years. It’s a legacy I plan to pass down to the next generation, and I am proud of the work we do to raise cattle and supply beef to consumers across the country.
In addition to being a rancher, I am also the past chairman of the Oklahoma Nature Conservancy. Some people might ask what a rancher is doing working with an environmental group, but I think we have a lot in common.
We both love this land. Ranchers not only love the land, but we also make our living from it. And if you plan to stay in the cattle business very long, you’d better be a good steward of the land. We are both in this for the long run.
“Sustainability” is a buzz word that gets thrown around a lot, but I believe that operating a ranch for 100 years is the definition of sustainability.
Finally, we both want to leave the land better than we found it. Just as my father made improvements for over 50 years, I want to do my part to leave our ranch better for the fifth generation of Drummonds.
I’ve heard some groups claim that cattle are destroying the environment and that we should fight climate change by not eating beef or moving to plant-based “fake meat” substitutes.
The truth is that according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. beef production is responsible for less than 3% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Even when the production of animal feed, fuel and electricity necessary for beef production is factored into the equation, it is still responsible for only 3.7% of greenhouse gases in the United States, according to the EPA.
In contrast, the EPA reports that emissions from electricity generation account for 28% of U.S. emissions and transportation accounts for 29%.
Groups opposed to meat eating and companies seeking to profit from alternative proteins use global numbers to illustrate their marketing claims. Global numbers also include countries like India, which have large bovine populations but where harvest is very low or non-existent because of cultural or religious practices. In global terms, U.S. beef cattle production counts for just 0.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, so even if every American stopped eating beef in favor of fake meat substitutes, there would be virtually no discernable impact on our changing climate, not to mention all the delicious and nutritious steaks you would miss!
Farmers and ranchers have spent years improving animal health, breeding and production practices with advances in science and technology. As a result, between 1975 and 2017 beef cattle emissions declined 30%.
At the same time, the U.S. now produces even more beef from fewer animals and a smaller land base. Today, the U.S. produces 18% of the world’s beef with just 6% of the world’s cattle numbers. By enjoying beef, you are also supporting rural communities since 91% of ranches are family-owned and family-operated.
Ranchers have also been instrumental in preserving endangered native grasslands and open spaces that otherwise might be lost to development and fragmentation. A healthy grassland needs something grazing on it — whether it’s a bison bull or an angus cow — in order to be a fully functioning ecosystem.
Cattle have the ability to utilize forage (e.g. grass) that is indigestible to humans, on land that is unsuitable for farming, and “upcycle” those low quality nutrients into high quality protein. As cattle graze, they strengthen grassland root systems, which increases their ability to store carbon while enhancing soil health
Bottom line: the cattleman and the conservationist can and should be friends! So feel confident when enjoying a delicious steak or burger that you are a part of a generational family business supporting rural America and providing a high quality protein for our generation and the next.
Ford Drummond, a rancher, lives in Pawhuska.
Ford Drummond, a rancher, lives in Pawhuska.