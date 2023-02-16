It did not surprise me one bit to hear that as of 2022, Oklahoma is No. 1 in the nation for domestic violence.

It didn’t surprise me because I, too, have been a victim of domestic violence from previous partners. I watched the impacts of domestic violence take a toll on my mother and two of my daughters.

Our state is also second in the nation for women killed by men. Again, not a surprise. It seems our criminal justice system’s response to domestic violence has done little to stem the tide of violence in homes across our state. Our state’s history has been one violent act after another; it is no wonder violence has become so entwined with love in our culture as Oklahomans.

However, what did surprise me were the stories of women who were fighting for their lives against such violence only to wind up in jail and then in prison. Because of my survivorship, I have been a part of the Oklahoma Survivor Justice Coalition since last summer.

This group is made up of survivors, families of survivors, domestic violence victims’ services agencies, advocacy groups, and current and formerly incarcerated people often referred to as “criminalized survivors.” These are people who have served or are serving time in Oklahoma prisons because they were victims of violence, and the violence they endured led to the commission of a crime. They ended up prosecuted and sent to prison.

Stories like that of Keabreauna Boyd, who was nine months' pregnant in Cleveland County when her abusive ex-boyfriend, the baby’s dad, came to her home after losing money at a casino. The two fought, and he cut her belly with a knife. Instinctively, she fought back, getting the knife in the process and swinging it at him. She hit his neck, and he was killed in the process. A judge found her guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced her to a life sentence with all but the first 20 years suspended.

Or the story of Shari McDonald, who says she was held at gunpoint by her abusive husband and forced to rob a Church’s Chicken in 1981. He beat one of the workers to death. She was convicted as a co-conspirator and sentenced to life plus 20 years. Shari’s two-week old baby was in the van outside, where she says her abuser forced her to leave him. Their 16-month-old son was at home. She was 19 when the crime was committed and will be 75-years-old when she is released.

These stories are an intrinsic part of surviving domestic violence. Most survivors I know are just glad they made it away alive, even though their abusers were never held accountable. Maybe this is because they know that if they’d had to fight like Keabreauna and Shari, they would be jailed, separated from their children and faced with years in prison.

As a survivor of domestic violence, there are a few things I know for sure: If it had been between him or me, I would have done whatever it took to survive. I know these women did the same. I also know that no matter how many times I tried to get help, it seemed to fall on deaf ears.

That is part of why these survivors’ fates are so tragic. They are the last stopgap in a system that simply does not serve victims. Keabreauna and Shari are just two of hundreds of cases like this.

I am grateful to Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, a Republican from Elgin, for being brave enough to run a bill this session that would truly help survivors of violence when Oklahoma decides to prosecute them.

House Bill 1639 would provide a procedure to introduce evidence of the abuse — information that is almost always kept out of these cases. It would be used to prove that domestic violence is related to their crime to mitigate their sentences. To be clear, HB 1639 does not remove all accountability; it offers nuance in sentencing.

It would give survivors like Keabreauna and Shari their first chance at real justice.

Paula Marshall is the CEO of the Bama Cos., a global manufacturing company that has been based in Tulsa for almost 90 years. She is a mother of four and a survivor of domestic violence.