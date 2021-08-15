Opinion: Do your part to assure voters rights protections in 2021

Aug. 6 marked the anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which, for the first time, assured people of color the right to vote. It came 75 years after that right was enshrined in the U.S. Constitution without adequate safeguards to back it up.
It has been amended to include such features as a protection of voting rights for non-English speaking citizens. This act alone allowed for millions more people to be included in the voting process.
The Voting Rights Act came 75 years after the 15th Amendment and is considered by some as the crown jewel of all civil rights legislation. According to “The People’s Vote”, an educational initiative to increase voter turnout, this legislation was chosen as one of the top 10 most influential documents in American History.
Yet, the anniversary passed with very little (if any) fanfare.
I wonder if the Voting Rights Bill of 2021 (also known as the John Lewis Voting Rights Act) will also just pass us by. The proposed legislation would restore the full protections of the original bipartisan Voting Rights Act of 1965 as well as provide the tools to address discriminatory practices and to protect all Americans’ right to vote.
Voting rights bills have passed the U.S. House of Representatives, but have been blocked from even being debated in the Senate by filibusters.
The 2021 legislation is important because several states have passed sweeping voter suppression laws that disproportionately prevent minorities, the elderly and youth from voting. According to the Brennan Center for Justice: As of July 2021, 18 states have already enacted 30 laws this year that will make it harder for Americans to vote.
I am certainly concerned about any law or action that jeopardizes or makes it harder for any citizen of our country to vote. Furthermore, if we are not careful, these small unseen changes could eventually add up to the loss of our right to vote.
Many people and a lot of generations fought for the right for all citizens to be able to participate in the electoral process. We recently recognized the massacre that took place in the city of Tulsa 100 years ago. That tragedy has been a cause of much soul-searching and struggles for ways we can heal some of the wounds of the past. I suggest that passage of the Voting Rights Act of 2021 (which has been presented in many names The John Lewis Act, The People’s Act) is a step in the right direction.
Our community, our state, our nation can and must improve! One good way to bring about change is to admit that there is a problem. We need to have some community dialogue on the importance of getting this legislation passed.
This issue should not be a divisive one based on what party you belong to, what part of the country you reside in, the skin color of your school, your religion, or your social or economic status. This is a human issue.
People are people — with the same capacity to live, breathe, hurt, and die. We must acknowledge that all people can stand on their own laurels in employment, careers, professions and even in politics.
Yet, when it comes to the electoral process, there seems to be a fear of allowing people to make their rightful choice. A fear of allowing equitable political boundaries, and equal access to voting and representation shows just how weak some are.
Let’s do our part to ensure the passage of this bill. Contact your elected officials — not just one time, but multiple times. Take the message of how important this bill’s passage is with you wherever you go: family, friends, work, school, church, organizations. Make a commitment to talk to at least one person per day and ask them to share the message with others. Use Facebook, Twitter, and e-mail to share the good message (“trouble” as John Lewis would say) of how important this legislation is to our nation.
We must all do our part and, most of all, always VOTE when and while you have the opportunity.
Anne Williams is a community leader and member of many local boards, including the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board. Opinion pieces by advisory board members appear in this space most weeks.
