Opinion: Do your part to assure voters rights protections in 2021

The 2021 legislation is important because several states have passed sweeping voter suppression laws that disproportionately prevent minorities, the elderly and youth from voting. According to the Brennan Center for Justice: As of July 2021, 18 states have already enacted 30 laws this year that will make it harder for Americans to vote.

I am certainly concerned about any law or action that jeopardizes or makes it harder for any citizen of our country to vote. Furthermore, if we are not careful, these small unseen changes could eventually add up to the loss of our right to vote.

Many people and a lot of generations fought for the right for all citizens to be able to participate in the electoral process. We recently recognized the massacre that took place in the city of Tulsa 100 years ago. That tragedy has been a cause of much soul-searching and struggles for ways we can heal some of the wounds of the past. I suggest that passage of the Voting Rights Act of 2021 (which has been presented in many names The John Lewis Act, The People’s Act) is a step in the right direction.

Our community, our state, our nation can and must improve! One good way to bring about change is to admit that there is a problem. We need to have some community dialogue on the importance of getting this legislation passed.