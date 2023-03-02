A celebration of Public Schools Week recently concluded and showcased the strength, potential and promise of public education across our country. However, I celebrated with mixed emotions.

The stance our state leadership is taking regarding public education deeply concerns me as it will have a ripple effect on Oklahomans for generations.

This includes the State Board of Education's approving removal of the words “culture” and “diverse” from state curriculum and a state superintendent's questioning whether our students should go to Oklahoma post-secondary institutions due to their diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

As a parent, educator, public school advocate and former State Board of Education member, I worry about what will be left of the public education system after Ryan Walters’ tenure as state superintendent.

Our state and public schools are increasingly diverse, and it is important that classroom instruction and teacher talent development reflect this reality. Among Oklahoma's public school students, 54% are children of color.

Attempts to strip the history and acknowledgment of the diverse society we live in are wrong and harmful to all children. Teaching true and accurate history is essential in building an inclusive and equitable society.

This unlocks the potential for students to make connections between different cultures and communities. It helps them grow in understanding, empathy and ability to break down stereotypes and prejudices.

The voices often missing from Walters' “woke” ideology debates are students, especially students of color. There should be opportunities to elevate the experiences of marginalized students, their views and their solutions.

Many times I hear leaders and advocates speak of being a voice for the voiceless while representing students. However, students are not voiceless. They have a voice. It is our responsibility to pass the mic and listen to them.

In addition, we must create learning environments that provide leaders with various perspectives and cultural experiences. To do this, we need to build and diversify our teacher-talent pipelines.

While teacher diversity benefits all students, it has a powerful impact on closing the opportunity gap for students of color. In 2020, the Tulsa region's graduation rates show that 91% of white students graduated, compared to only 81% of Black students.

Research on what is known as the role-model effect found that when Black students have just one Black teacher, it lowers high school dropout rates and increases their desire to attend college. With just one Black teacher in elementary school, Black students were 13% more likely to enroll in college in comparison to peers without any Black teachers. Those who had two Black teachers were 32% more likely to attend college.

I imagine a future with a Tulsa education workforce reflective of our student diversity. That may be hard to see in this severe teacher shortage. However, this advocacy journey to equitable education is both a marathon and a sprint, with both long-term shifts and short-term interventions.

In 1992, Oklahoma introduced the teacher cadet program sponsored by The Minority Teacher Recruitment Center, a joint project of the Regents for Higher Education and the State Department of Education. Across the nation and in our region, teacher cadet programs have provided high school students with technical, interpersonal and leadership skills while introducing them to the education profession.

Imagine where we would be now if substantial investment, support and policies had been introduced to scale this work. Right now, we should be bolstering innovative education career pathway pipelines beginning as early as elementary and middle school to expose students to the teaching profession.

On the other hand, our students don’t get back this time waiting on long-term change. Students have one consequential shot to college and career readiness. We need to sprint toward short-term interventions for them.

It is important to sustain programs like Tulsa Public Schools’ Tulsa Teacher Corps. This alternative certification program removes barriers for aspiring teachers with a rigorous teaching preparation program and pathway to diversify the workforce.

Embracing diversity in education is essential to create a more just and equitable world for all. It is my hope we can once again have a state superintendent who does not spew divisive rhetoric and chase problems that do not exist.

While diversity is not the priority of his administration, it should be a critical priority for those of us who value the future of public education.

Carlisha Williams Bradley is the founder and executive director of Women Empowering Nations and a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.