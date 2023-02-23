Every February we spend time reflecting on the contributions of Black Americans. While that is appropriate, Black History Month is not just about history but about the story of American progress.

My paternal and maternal grandfathers were born in Texas in 1939 and 1928, only 74 and 63 years after Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 on June 19, 1865, which enforced President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation and effectively freed Texas slaves.

My mother and father were born in the early 1960s before the passage of the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act.

My brother, my first cousins and I are the first generation in our family born with the basic rights and freedoms guaranteed to all Americans.

The short history of realized freedom in America makes the current dog whistle political rhetoric about DEI from Gov. Kevin Stitt, State Superintendent Ryan Walters and other political leaders so dangerous and anti-American.

Most of us live and operate in fairly homogeneous communities. We tend to live, worship and socialize with others who look like us and share similar views, traditions and income levels. There is nothing inherently wrong with that.

DEI (diversity, equity, inclusion) is a crossroads where we begin to understand how we, different as we are, learn to commit ourselves to each other to meet complex challenges.

According to our equity indicators, here are some of the challenges Tulsa faces today:

• Black Tulsans are nearly two times more likely to be unemployed;

• Poor students are fives times less likely to meet literacy goals by third grade;

• The eviction rate is 40% higher in non-white neighborhoods; and

• Hispanic Tulsans are three times less likely to be employed in a high-wage job.

Do these gaps exist due to a lack of capacity at birth for certain folks, or are they the result of man-made decisions and flawed systems that have historically produced bad outcomes?

The challenges we face in our city and state are significant, but facing down big challenges isn’t anything new for us — we stand on the shoulders of and are the living legacy of giants who all faced significant trials on their American and Oklahoma journeys.

Addressing disparities and achievement gaps is the calling of our time, and DEI is a key tool in helping us do it.

Oklahoma giants like O.W. Gurley, J.B. Stradford, Clara Luper and Ada Louis Sipuel Fisher lived in a day when our state and nation were riddled with overt racism, hate and discrimination.

For us, they fought in the court of law and endured being spat on, beaten and arrested, and their efforts have helped shape a nation and state with a brighter future.

That is the work and story of American Progress.

We cannot continue their work by erasing history or eliminating programs that help us better understand and contextualize it.

DEI reinforces our unending commitment to each other given all our differences. Understanding and overcoming those differences is the hard but necessary work of being an American and an Oklahoman.

It’s easy to lose faith in a system that predictably produces bad outcomes. Some may even grow tired of being inconvenienced by the nuance of understanding the complexity and context that brought us to today.

DEI programs help us combat both the false comfort of assigning blame and our worst instincts to “other” people who have walked a different path in life. It is critical in helping us write our own collective chapter to the story of American and Oklahoma progress.

Monroe Nichols of Tulsa has represented Oklahoma's District 72 since 2016.